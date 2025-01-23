Community Center To Host Nonprofit Leaders And Volunteers For A Workshop On Social Media Marketing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – On Tuesday, March 18th at 11:00am, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a social marketing workshop, specifically tailored to nonprofits. Nonprofit leaders, staff and volunteers are invited to attend at no cost to learn practical skills which can help boost their reach and influence through media platforms, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and more.



“Social media is an essential way for nonprofits to reach donors, volunteers and get their message out, all at a low cost,” said Tracy Hawkins, Director of the CCV Center.“Recent surveys revealed that the majority of Generation Z (13-28 year olds) have intentions to donate and volunteer for nonprofit organizations. With this generation notably using social media more than any other, social media marketing is a key way to reach these individuals who would like to contribute.”



A recent nonprofit survey showed that in 2023, 46% of nonprofits in the US struggled with rising operation costs, meaning the demand went up but the supply did not. Ms. Hawkins commented further,“Through this workshop on social media marketing, we hope the attendees can use the information to greatly increase their own funding and volunteers in a self-sufficient way.”



The CCV Center was established in 2018 with the sole purpose of helping nonprofits through means of hosting events and fundraisers, providing management technology and collecting in-kind donations, all at no cost to the nonprofit. If you would like to attend the marketing workshop or get more information about the CCV Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at ....



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email ... for more information about the Center and its facilities.

