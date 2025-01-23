Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Successfully Concludes With An Incredible Showcase Of The Indian Mobility Ecosystem

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Building on the inaugural expo's performance in 2024 which saw a visitor turnout of 1,50,000+ over 3 days, the Bharat Mobility Global 2025 witnessed exponential growth in terms of visitors, with an impressive net footfall of 9,83,522 visitors across the three venues. This remarkable turnout reflected the incredible interest for the Indian mobility from both, professionals and consumers alike.



The expo attracted visitors from all demographics and walks of life, showcasing their enthusiasm for the innovative products and solutions on display. Every hall was bustling with curious attendees, eager to see the latest technological advancements and gain insights into the future of mobility and construction.



Bharat Mobility Global Expo's role in India's Mobility Transformation and MICE Industry



The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India's biggest mobility expo was held from 17th to 22nd January 2025 at three iconic venues – Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Yashobhoomi, Dwarka and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, with the participation of more than 1,500+ exhibitors across the mobility ecosystem.



The Expo concluded on the 22nd of January on a triumphant note, marking a new chapter in innovation, collaboration, sustainable mobility and decarbonization.



Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Expo on 17th January 2025, underscoring his unwavering vision and trust in India's mobility transformation journey. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he stated, "The entire mobility industry, the whole government, and the whole nation have come together for this expo." He further added "Driven by the aspirations of the people and energy of the youth, India's automobile sector is witnessing an unprecedented transformation". The Prime Minister had also inaugurated the first edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, held from 1st to 3rd February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.



The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 plays a pivotal role in advancing India's position within the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) industry by showcasing the country's capacity to host world-class events. As a multi-venue event, the expo demonstrated the potential of state-of-the-art facilities like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi and India Expo Centre & Mart, in accommodating large-scale exhibitions, conferences, pavilions, and networking forums. The Expo reinforced India's growing reputation as a global destination for innovative and impactful MICE event.



Innovative Product Launches



The expo witnessed 239 launches from exhibitors across all the concurrent shows, highlighting the commitment from all industries in the mobility ecosystem for a smart and sustainable mobility future in India.



There were 90 vehicle launches at The Auto Expo Motor Show 2025, showcasing majorly electric and in some cases Flex Fuel and other alternative powertrains.



97 product and technology launches were showcased at the Auto Components Show in Yashobhoomi, highlighting the resilience and readiness of the entire automotive supply chain for the transformative journey of the automotive sector.



The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo witnessed 24 launches, with many of them being BS (CEV) Stage 5 ready equipment along with electric and hydrogen-powered equipment.



The Bharat Battery Show saw 21 launches of various battery and charging solutions, highlighting the advancements in battery storage and vehicle charging solutions.



The India Cycle Show 2025, organized by EEPC India, saw 5 launches, and showcases of bicycles, e-scooters, and micro-mobility solutions, including electric bikes and scooters.



Exhibitors from the Mobility Tech Pavilion showcased technologies and products that are setting a global benchmark in mobility solutions, through technologies such as intelligent cockpits, autonomous vehicles and solutions and cutting-edge, human-centric features that are defining the future of transportation.



The India International Tyre Show 2025 launched 2 product ranges for passenger and commercial vehicles segments, and showcased advancements in tyre technology, smart tyres, use of sustainable materials, and improved safety features. In addition, companies have also announced strategic plans to enter specific tyre segments in India.



At the Steel Pavilion, companies showcased cutting-edge innovations in automotive steel, emphasizing sustainability, strength, and lightweight solutions, and highlighted the advancements in steel technology.



The Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show 2025 brought diverse sectors of urban mobility and infrastructure under one roof, and showcased innovations, technologies and solutions in the sustainable urban transit such as Rapid Transit Systems, Mass Rapid Transit Systems and cutting-edge equipment manufacturing, and energy-efficient mobility solutions.



The Urban Air Mobility demonstrated revolutionary advancements in air mobility technologies, with companies demonstrating their VTOLs and eVTOLs, and with other companies highlighting their air mobility solutions including drones.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Vivek Kumar

Email :...