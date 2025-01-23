Boutique Hotel Embraces Health & Wellness Trend With In-Room Bathing Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bay Dreams at SandawayTM-a new in-room bathing add-on available from Sandaway Suites & Beach. Featured here is the soaking tub for two in the Waterview Sandaway Suite.

Chesapeake Suite - Michener's Choptank Cottage Hideaway at Sandaway Features a Soaking Tub for Two and King Bedroom

Enjoy soaking in an antique clawfoot bathtub in the Waterview Chandelier Suite at Sandaway.

Sandaway Suites & Beach in Oxford, MD launches Bay Dreams, offering a luxurious in-room bathing experience to enhance and wellness with stress relief.

- Ben GibsonOXFORD, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sandaway Suites & Beach, a boutique waterfront hotel on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, is excited to announce the launch of Bay Dreams at SandawayTM-a new in-room bathing add-on for their guests. This indulgent experience will feature Dream Bubble Bath and Fine Bathing Salts from Lollia by Margot ElenaTM, both known for their therapeutic properties. Studies show that warm baths can reduce stress, promote better sleep, and alleviate muscle tension. By incorporating these elements, Sandaway Suites & Beach aims to enhance the health and wellness of their guests, offering a truly relaxing and rejuvenating experience.The Dream Bubble Bath is a fragrant blend of Linden, White Tea, Bergamot, and Honeysuckle, creating a dreamy and calming atmosphere. The addition of Olive Fruit & Avocado Oils will leave guests' skin feeling refreshed and moisturized. This luxurious bubble bath is the perfect way to unwind after a day of exploring the charming town of Oxford or lounging on the hotel's private beach."We are thrilled to offer our guests a Health & Wellness bathing experience with Bay Dreams at Sandaway," said the hotel's general manager, Ben Gibson. "Here at Sandaway we understand the importance of self-care and relaxation, and we wanted to provide our guests with a unique and luxurious way to pamper themselves during their stay with us."In addition to the Dream Bubble Bath, guests can also indulge in Fine Bathing Salts from Lollia. These salts are made with natural ingredients and come fragranced with Linden, White Tea, and Honeysuckle. Guests can relax in a soothing bath, surrounded by scents inspired by the Eastern Shore of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay.Bay Dreams at Sandaway is now available for guests to add on to their stay at the hotel. With its picturesque waterfront location and modern amenities, Sandaway Suites & Beach is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Book your stay now and experience the ultimate in Health & Wellness bathing with Bay Dreams at Sandaway.For more information or to make a reservation, please visit or contact 1-888-SANDAWAY. Bay Dreams at SandawayTM Health & Wellness in-room bathing packages are available for the Spring season starting April 9th, 2025.

