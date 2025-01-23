Partner Real Estate Teams Up With The Dream Center To Provide Relief And Long-Term Support For Wildfire Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This week, associates from Partner had the incredible opportunity to join forces with The Dream Center team to serve families impacted by the devastating Palisades and Eaton Canyon wildfires. These tragic wildfires have claimed at least 27 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and scorched more than 60 square miles, leaving countless families in dire need of assistance.Partner Real Estate, in collaboration with The Dream Center, is committed not only to providing immediate wildfire relief but also to supporting the long-term recovery efforts. Our goal is to empower affected families and help them rebuild their lives through sustainable programs and unwavering support.Why Partner Real Estate Chose The Dream CenterPartner Real Estate has aligned with The Dream Center due to its comprehensive, long-term programs that provide invaluable opportunities for our associates, agents, staff, and clients to make a direct impact in the community. The Dream Center is a resource hub dedicated to addressing homelessness, hunger, and educational challenges through residential and community outreach initiatives.Key Programs Supported by Partner Real Estate:Transitional Housing ProgramsThese programs provide personalized care, mentorship, and guidance to residents, helping them secure employment, housing, and education to establish long-term stability.Programs include Discipleship Recovery, Connections, Transitions, Foster Youth, Homeless Families, and Veterans programs, each offering vital resources such as food, housing, education, and mentorship free of charge.Outreach ProgramsOutreach efforts provide essential resources such as food, clothing, furniture, and children's programs to underserved communities.Key initiatives include Adopt-A-Block, Clothing Outreach, Disaster Relief, Mobile Food Banks, Foster Care Intervention, Human Trafficking Rescue, Jail Outreach, and Kidz JAM.Resource ProgramsThe Dream Center's Resource Programs supplement both residential and outreach programs with services such as adult education, job training, and health-focused amenities.Programs include Adult Education, Carey Kitchen (serving 800 meals daily), DC Fitness, and a comprehensive Food Bank distributing over half a million pounds of food monthly.Looking AheadPartner Real Estate remains steadfast in its mission to support families affected by the wildfires, not just in their immediate needs but also in their long-term recovery and growth. Through our partnership with The Dream Center, we are ensuring that families receive the support they need to rebuild their lives and achieve lasting stability."Our team is honored to work alongside The Dream Center, bringing hope and tangible support to families who need it most," said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate. "This is not just about providing relief today, but about building a better tomorrow for those affected."About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is dedicated to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike. With a mission to empower lives and elevate experiences, we blend cutting-edge technology with personalized strategies to create seamless and rewarding real estate journeys. For more information about Partner Real Estate, please visit

Supporting Families Impacted by the Palisades & Eaton Canyon Fires - Partner Real Estate

