Verivest Selects Eleven As Its Preferred Investor Portal Solution

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Verivest , a leader in fund administration and servicing for retail fund managers, has selected Eleven , a next-gen investor portal solution, as its preferred investor portal.Verivest's new investor portal will be powered by Eleven, reflecting its commitment to advancing investor relations and fund services through technology. By blending modern innovation with deep industry expertise, Verivest aims to streamline operations, enhance transparency, build trust, and deliver exceptional service while ensuring cost efficiency. We believe our partnership with Eleven will only improve our client's ability to access reporting, manage data, and efficiently organize all interactions with investors.Eric Slaim, Chief Executive Officer, Eleven, said: "It's been exciting to help an innovative firm lead in technology and deliver exceptional value to clients. This partnership enables Verivest and their clients to efficiently manage back-office operations with secure, real-time solutions."Matt Burk, Chief Executive Officer, Verivest, said:“After completing several reviews of different investment management software systems, it was clear that Eleven offered what our current and future customer base will need. With this new partnership with Eleven, we are excited to bring this state-of-the-art, secure online portal to our clients in the fund administration space.”About ElevenEleven is a disruptive technology company moving the global alternative investments industry to a more connected and digital future. The company's centralized platform empowers participants throughout the private investment ecosystem to create engaged client communities, automate complex workflows and grow at scale. Our solutions are driven by a relentless pursuit of creating extreme value for our clients, partners, and our industry. Fund administrators and fund managers, discover how to turn your efforts up to eleven at platformeleven.Media Contact:ElevenJulie ArbitE: ...About VerivestWith over 30 years of industry experience, Verivest provides tailored administration and fund servicing solutions that empower retail fund managers to focus on growth while handling the complexities of accounting and investor servicing. With a commitment to delivering on service and ensuring cost efficiency, Verivest combines modern technology with deep industry expertise to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and build trust. For more information, please visit our website or LinkedIn.

