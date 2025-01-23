A New Magical Journey Awaits: A Brush With Magic: Lily's Artist's Quest By Ash Zander Coming Soon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Picture of Ash Zander

- Ash Amoroci Zander

CASULA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ash Amoroci Zander, widely known as Aska, is thrilled to announce the release of her second in the enchanting 10-part series, A Brush with Magic: Lily's Artist's Quest. Following the overwhelming success of the first installment, this newest addition promises to captivate readers with its magical storytelling, rich themes of resilience, and inspiring journey of self-discovery.

Building on the series' imaginative world, Ash is also introducing The Four Little Friends and the Big Adventure, a heartwarming tale designed for children aged 3 to 7. This delightful story follows four lovable animal friends on an unforgettable journey of friendship, courage, and growth, offering a perfect blend of education and entertainment for young readers.

Ash's books are crafted to ignite the imagination of children, encouraging a lifelong love of reading. With vivid illustrations and engaging narratives, her works inspire children to dream big, overcome challenges, and embrace the magic within.

About the Author

Ash Amoroci Zander is a multifaceted creative and business professional. Over the years, she has successfully managed ventures such as the Opulent Body Shop, Opulent Beauty Clinic, and Occy Family Day Care. Currently, Ash wears many hats, serving as a Director, writer, and a student

Her dedication to storytelling reflects her passion for inspiring young hearts and minds. Ash's books are a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the joy of discovery, making them treasured additions to any child's library.

Embrace the Magic

Get ready to dive into a world of wonder with A Brush with Magic: Lily's Artist's Quest and The Four Little Friends and the Big Adventure. These stories are just the beginning of a remarkable series that will delight and inspire young readers for years to come.

