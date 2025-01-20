A.R.T. Digital Secures Exclusive Agreement With Forced Physics To Transform Bitcoin Mining Cooling Technology

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Austin, Texas, January 20th, 2025, Chainwire

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS: CGAC), a publicly traded Digital and company, has entered into a binding exclusivity agreement to secure the rights to utilize Forced Physics ' JouleForceTM cooling in the mining sector. By leveraging this breakthrough innovation, A.R.T. Digital is advancing the development of a scalable mining system built to JouleForce specifications, addressing Bitcoin mining's greatest challenges: thermal management, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

This exclusive agreement highlights A.R.T. Digital's commitment to advancing Bitcoin mining technology. It unlocks new opportunities to redefine industry approaches to thermal management, reinforcing the company's role in next-generation mining solutions.

A.R.T. Digital will deliver its first system, built to JouleForce specifications. This initiative combines Forced Physics' transformative cooling innovation with advanced system development, ensuring seamless integration, aiming to enhance efficiency and scalability in the mining sector.

This breakthrough technology and strategic collaboration underscore A.R.T. Digital's commitment to advancing the Bitcoin mining industry, opening doors to untapped energy-rich regions, and setting the stage for transformative growth.

Advancing Cooling Efficiency

As Bitcoin mining hardware evolves to smaller, more powerful nodes like 3nm processors, thermal management has emerged as a critical challenge. Traditional cooling systems depend on large temperature differentials (delta T) between the chip's operating temperature and intake air to dissipate heat effectively. In warmer climates where ambient air exceeds 95°F (35°C), this reliance significantly reduces efficiency, forcing machines to throttle performance, lower hash rate output, and ultimately diminish mining profitability.

Even in controlled environments with intake air at 70°F, conventional heat sinks fall short. A chip operating at 185°F typically exhausts air at only 100-110°F, creating a large and inefficient temperature differential. This inefficiency drives higher energy consumption for fans, HVAC systems, and other cooling infrastructure, adding substantial operational costs.

Forced Physics' JouleForce cooling technology addresses this challenge head-on. By utilizing a vapor chamber coupled with their patented engineered blades, the system maximizes thermal exchange between air molecules and the heat sink surface. Unlike traditional systems, JouleForce minimizes the temperature gap, allowing exhaust air temperatures to approach the chip's operating temperature even in extreme heat, enabling efficient and reliable performance where conventional solutions fail. In cooler environments, this innovation allows for effective overclocking.





Key benefits of JouleForce cooling technology include:



Exhaust air temperatures can reach near the chip temperature through improved thermal exchange, maintaining optimal ASIC operating temperatures in hot environments.

Reliable operation in hot climates without throttling performance or reducing hash rate.

Elimination of expensive cooling infrastructure like water chillers, HVAC, or wet walls.

This water-free solution not only reduces operational costs but also supports environmentally sustainable mining practices, a growing priority in the cryptocurrency sector. Reduced energy consumption by simplifying airflow systems and cooling requirements.

This breakthrough enables mining systems to operate efficiently in extreme environments, unlocking opportunities in energy-abundant but traditionally impractical regions.

Real-World Validation and Scalability





JouleForce cooling technology has demonstrated stable operation in extreme temperatures where traditional systems fail or throttle performance. Powered by a single high-power blower, the system optimizes energy efficiency and density, offering a scalable, water-free solution. This innovative design eliminates operational complexities and reduces infrastructure costs, making it ideal for deployment in energy-rich but hot climates like the Middle East, South America, and other regions with scarce water resources.

Unlocking a New Era of Mining

JouleForce technology empowers Bitcoin miners to:



Operate in extreme climates with intake air temperatures up to 120°F.

Eliminate reliance on water-based cooling infrastructure. Reduce energy consumption while maximizing performance and profitability.

This innovation addresses the thermal limitations of modern mining hardware. It sets a new standard for efficiency and sustainability, paving the way for the future of Bitcoin mining in underdeveloped, energy-abundant regions.

Interested users can see the Demonstration of the Bitmain S19 Pro Hydro Running in Scottsdale, AZ at 105°F here:

About Forced Physics

Forced Physics specializes in pioneering thermal management technologies. Its patented JouleForce cooling technology enables unmatched cooling performance using only air, making it ideal for high-density electronics and energy-efficient solutions.

About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data transmission. Under the leadership of CEO Greg Bachrach, A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.'s solutions are pioneers that meet diverse data processing needs through innovative, sustainable practices in the Digital Energy industry.