$TRUMP And $MELANIA Perpetual Contracts Now Live On Bydfi

In recent years, the has evolved from a niche space to an integral part of the global financial system. Notably, the launch of tokens representing the personal images of U.S. President Donald and his wife Melania has drawn attention to politically-themed digital currencies. For those interested in trading such assets, BYDFi exchange has emerged as a preferred due to its asset protection measures, low fees, and strong reputation.

BYDFi has now launched Perpetual Contract Trading for $TRUMP and $MELANIA tokens, offering spot trading, perpetual contracts, and perpetual copy trading. Traders have the chance to utilize leverage ranging from 1x to 50x, providing opportunities to tailor strategies based on market dynamics.

On January 20, 2025, the resignation of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler was followed by the announcement of the creation of a cryptocurrency-focused task force led by Hester Peirce . A steadfast supporter of the crypto community, Hester Peirce made it clear that what the crypto industry needs is clear regulation and transparent rules, not excessive intervention. Against this backdrop, this development helped politically-themed memecoins $TRUMP and $MELANIA gain more visibility in the market.

$TRUMP , the official Memecoin launched just ahead of Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, is built on the Solana blockchain. The token not only symbolizes Trump's supporters but also represents the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency. Within just 48 hours, $TRUMP's market cap briefly exceeded $10 billion. Though it has since been corrected, it remains one of the top three Memes globally, surpassing $Pepe. Currently priced at 42.205, it has seen a staggering 800% increase from its lowest price (within less than four days). Recently, U.S. asset management firm Rex Shares filed for an ETF based on $TRUMP, highlighting the growing interest from traditional investors in the crypto market.







Meanwhile, Melania Trump also launched her own Memecoin, $MELANIA . This token capitalizes on the influence of the Trump family to attract supporters of the former president, while tapping into the broader trend of political cryptocurrency. The launch of $MELANIA caused a stir in the market, attracting over $2 billion in investments within 24 hours and sending its price soaring to over $10. Built on the Solana blockchain, $MELANIA also contributed to increased transaction volume and attention on the Solana network (current price: $257.45, market cap: $125.3 billion).

The launch of $TRUMP and $MELANIA Memecoins represents not only a commercialization attempt by political figures but also a snapshot of a broader societal phenomenon. The brand effect of Donald Trump and Melania Trump has undoubtedly brought substantial attention and capital inflows to these Memecoins. As the popularity of these tokens rises, so does the spread of fraudulent activities, becoming an increasing risk in the market. Leading up to and following President Trump's inauguration, counterfeit Trump and Melania tokens, along with fake websites themed around $TRUMP and $MELANIA, flooded the market. Many malicious actors exploited these fake tokens, stealing $4.8 million from 12,641 wallets within just 24 hours.

BYDFi's Strict Auditing and Security Assurance

BYDFi always prioritizes the safety of its users' assets. For every token listed on the platform, BYDFi conducts rigorous audits to ensure that only tokens meeting high security standards are allowed for trading. Unlike some other platforms that have had their funds stolen, BYDFi has never had such an incident and has been providing reliable protection for users' assets continuously. Specifically, BYDFi has obtained MSB (Money Services Business) licenses in multiple countries and regions and has joined the Korean CODE VASP Alliance . Furthermore, all user assets are stored in offline multi-signature wallets, with each account holding a reserve of at least 1:1, and regular Proof of Reserves (POR) reports are published to provide greater transparency for the platform's assets.

MSB (Money Services Business) licenses are financial permits granted by local governments to regulate financial markets and protect consumer interests. Companies holding an MSB license can legally conduct a range of money services within the jurisdiction and benefit from government policies and support.

About the CODE VASP Alliance

The CODE VASP Alliance is a coalition of leading cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, dedicated to promoting compliance and regulatory adherence within the digital asset space. It advocates for the adoption of the Travel Rule solution CODE to ensure cryptocurrency transactions are transparent and traceable, in line with global AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and CTF (Counter-Terrorist Financing) standards. The alliance seeks to create a safer and more reliable environment for cryptocurrency users.

