Carr Workplaces Opens State-Of-The-Art Capitol Hill Location At 300 New Jersey Avenue, NW

"Our new Capitol Hill location is a blend of history and modernity. Through thoughtful design, we've created a space that fosters collaboration, productivity, and wellness for professionals and organizations of all sizes," said Marie Albrecht, Senior Associate at CSO Architects. "Every element, from the warm materials to the bold color palette, reflects the vibrant character of Capitol Hill while supporting a seamless work experience."

Key Features of Capitol Hill Workspace



The Capitol Hill location offers an array of modern amenities tailored to hybrid work and diverse professional needs, including:

Expanded Reception & Social Hub: A dynamic space to connect and collaborate.

Quiet Library: Perfect for distraction-free, focused work.

Versatile Meeting Rooms: State-of-the-art technology for team huddles or large conferences.

Wellness Room: A dedicated space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Rooftop Views: Stunning vistas of the U.S. Capitol, perfect for impressing clients.

Additional on-site conveniences include EV charging stations, an on-site fitness center, and no touch in-building parking, making it a destination for professionals seeking a productive and inspiring workspace.

"I am thrilled to unveil our new Capitol Hill floor, where design meets forward-thinking functionality," said Gregg de los Reyes, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. "This space is more than an office-it's a destination that inspires creativity and growth."

Meeting Room Options for Every Need

Meeting room options are available for various needs, offering flexibility, advanced technology, and a professional setting to accommodate teams of all sizes.

A Commitment to Excellence

This new location aligns with Carr Workplaces' mission to deliver tailored solutions for businesses of all sizes. Whether you're a solo professional, a startup, or an established organization, the Capitol Hill center offers a productive environment where businesses thrive.

Full-Service Catering and Membership Benefits

Carr Workplaces Capitol Hill features exclusive catering and beverage services, as well as membership perks through the Community Center Club, offering discounts on meeting room bookings and access to a nationwide network of premium workspaces.

Learn More and Schedule a Tour

Discover how Carr Workplaces Capitol Hill can elevate your business. Schedule a tour or explore more details at carrworkplaces/capitol-hill or contact us at (202) 918-5069.

The Capitol Hill location is now open and accepting new members. Take the next step in redefining your workspace and see how Carr Workplaces can help your business thrive.

About Carr Workplaces

Carr Workplaces is a premier provider of flexible office solutions, offering fully serviced workspaces, meeting rooms, and virtual office services across the United States. With a commitment to fostering community and productivity, Carr Workplaces delivers high-touch support and modern amenities tailored to professionals, entrepreneurs, and enterprises. With prime locations and a focus on hospitality-driven service, Carr Workplaces empowers businesses to focus on what matters most: growth and success. Learn more at .

About CSO Architects

CSO Architects is a nationally recognized design firm specializing in creating innovative, human-centric spaces that enhance functionality and inspire creativity. Known for their attention to detail and sustainable design practices, the firm has a rich portfolio of projects spanning corporate, residential, and commercial spaces.

