Neuravox Unveils Revolutionary AI Voice Agents - Redefining Crypto Communication

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE , Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuraVox is a groundbreaking new AI project revolutionizing communication in the space. This announcement highlights NeuraVox's aim to streamline interactions, empower projects, and enhance engagement across web3 communities.

NeuraVox's AI Voice Agents offer customizable, real-time voice solutions for AMAs, investor pitches, and live community engagements. They guarantee seamless, professional, and interactive experiences on platforms like Telegram and X so you can keep your community effectively informed and engaged.

A Vision for the Future:

NeuraVox is more than a platform-it's an evolving ecosystem where advanced AI voice agents meet the efficiency of decentralization. Our mission is to streamline communication, empower crypto projects, and foster engagement across communities and industries.

Empowering Possibilities :

Customizable AI Voice Agents: NeuraVox delivers real-time, voice-enabled solutions for AMAs, investor pitches, and live engagements.

Automation at Scale:

Leverage our AI-driven tools to enhance communication, simplify workflows, and save valuable time.

Transparency and Trust:

Built with blockchain-grade security, $VOX prioritizes fairness, openness, and user confidence.

Why NeuraVox?

Community-Centric: At NeuraVox, you're more than a user-you're a vital part of a thriving ecosystem powered by collaboration and innovation.

Driven by Innovation:

With a first-mover advantage, NeuraVox is setting the standard for AI voice agents in the crypto space.

Accessible to All:

Whether you're a project leader, trader, influencer, or community manager, NeuraVox offers tailored solutions for your unique needs.

The Journey Forward

With $VOX, we're building more than technology; we're shaping the future of communication in the crypto world. Whether you're here to elevate your project, connect with your audience, or grow your influence, we're thrilled to have you onboard.

Token Use Cases



Priority access to advanced AI voice tools, upgrades, and multiple languages Revenue share (50% of platform revenue)

Tokenomics Breakdown:



Total Supply: 100M

Chain: ETH Final Token Tax: 5/5

Welcome to NeuraVox-where AI meets crypto to create endless opportunities. Let's innovate, engage, and grow together.

