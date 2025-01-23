Ali Reza Asahi, World Champion And Two-Time Gold Medalist, Passes Away In Kabul

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Federation of Bodybuilding and has confirmed that Alireza Asahi, an international medalist in bodybuilding, passed away today, Thursday, January 23 in Kabul.

In the statement released by the federation, it was mentioned that Alireza Asahi passed away in Kabul today due to an illness he had been suffering from.

According to the announcement, his body will be carried for funeral prayers at 9:00 AM tomorrow, Friday, from the Imam Zaman Mosque, located in the Qala-e-Wazir neighborhood in the Pul-e-Surkh area of Kabul. He will be buried at the West Kabul public cemetery in the Omid-e-Sabz township.

Mr. Asahi was a prominent figure in the world of bodybuilding, having won two gold medals in international bodybuilding competitions.

Ali Reza Asahi is a prominent bodybuilder from Afghanistan who earned international recognition by winning the gold medal at the 14th World Bodybuilding Championships held in Seoul, South Korea, in 2023.

Competing against top athletes from countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, Asahi triumphed in the 85 kg and above weight category, showcasing his exceptional strength and skill among 40 participating nations.

His victory at the 2023 championships marked a major milestone in his career, solidifying his status as one of the world's top bodybuilders and bringing pride to Afghanistan.

Alireza Asahi became a two-time world champion in master's bodybuilding, with his second title achieved in 2024. His remarkable success in the sport not only solidified his position as one of the best in the world but also inspired countless athletes to pursue excellence in bodybuilding.

Alireza Asahi's sudden passing is a significant loss to the world of bodybuilding. His dedication to the sport and remarkable achievements have inspired many, both in Afghanistan and internationally. His contributions to bodybuilding will be remembered by athletes and enthusiasts alike.

In this difficult time, our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans. His legacy will continue to live on through the impact he made in the sport and the lives he touched.

