FM Araghchi: Iran Does Not Seek To Produce, Possess Nuclear Weapons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 23 (KUNA) - Iran does not seek to produce or possess nuclear weapons under any circumstances and is committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, said Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi Thursday in response to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks on Iran's intentions on owning nuclear weapons.

"Iran's commitment to the NPT is clear to everyone and goes back a very long time," Araghchi wrote on the X platform, recalling that his country joined the treaty in 1968.

He also mentioned the religious fatwa issued by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali regarding the prohibition of using all weapons of mass destruction.

The Iranian foreign minister added, "This is a permanent and clear commitment, and Iran, even after the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, remained committed to the agreement."

Yesterday, during his participation in the Davos Economic Forum in Geneva, the Secretary-General of the UN, called on Iran to "make it clear they will renounce to have nuclear weapons." (end)

