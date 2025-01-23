Activated Insights Announces 2025 Best Of Home Care Award® Winners, Recognizing Excellence In Home Care Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Best of Home Care Awards, presented annually by Activated Insights, highlight the top-performing home care agencies based on a range of quality criteria, including caregiver performance, client satisfaction, and overall care experience. The 2025 Best of Home Care Awards include the following categories: Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Leader in Training, Leader in Experience, and Top 100 Leader in Experience-recognizing the 100 agencies with the highest Overall Satisfaction (OSAT) scores in North America based on the results of providers' client and employee experience surveys.

"Our mission at Activated Insights is to support providers with our applications that are informed with analytics to enhance and improve the care experience," said Bud Meadows, CEO of Activated Insights. "The 2025 Best of Home Care Award winners exemplify this mission by going above and beyond to provide compassionate, high-quality care in homes across the country. We are honored to celebrate their exceptional achievements and the positive impact they have on their communities-they truly set the bar for excellence in home care."

The Best of Home Care Awards are based on feedback collected through Activated Insights' comprehensive survey platform, which gathers valuable insights directly from home care providers, clients and their families. The winners of this year's awards have shown excellence in key areas, such as:



Caregiver Training & Recognition: Agencies that excel in providing consistent and compassionate care through a well-trained and motivated workforce.

Client Satisfaction : Agencies that consistently achieve high ratings in client satisfaction surveys, demonstrating their commitment to exceeding client expectations. Quality of Care : Agencies that offer exceptional services that meet the highest industry standards and best practices.

This year's winners come from a diverse range of home care agencies, representing different regions and sizes of operations. Their achievements reflect the growing importance of quality care in the home care sector, as well as the dedication and professionalism of their caregivers and staff.

The full list of the 2025 Best of Home Care Award winners will be available on Activated Insights' website on January 23, 2025. To learn more about the awards, please visit: Activated Insights Awards .

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights enables long-term care and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and clients. By offering comprehensive capabilities in recruitment, training, retention, and experience management, we enable organizations to enhance care quality and boost employee engagement. Our data-driven approach, including industry benchmarking and recognition programs, helps providers improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Activated Insights is dedicated to elevating the care experience across the continuum of home-based, senior living, to post-acute care.

Media Contact

John Porricolo

[email protected]

813-548-6454

SOURCE Activated Insights