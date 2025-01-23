Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Undergraduate Admissions For 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, January 21, 2025: Shiv Nadar University Chennai (SNUC), an initiative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, has opened undergraduate applications for the academic year 2025-26. Prospective students can now apply through the university's admissions portal at To ensure accessibility, the Shiv Nadar University Common Entrance Examination (SNUCEE) will be held at 10 centres nationwide, including Chennai (Campus and Non-Campus Centers), Coimbatore, Madurai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Trivandrum, and Dubai. The exams will commence on April 12, 2025, and conclude on May 24, 2025. Applications for the first phase close on March 30, 2025, and for the final phase on May 11, 2025.



Admissions for the law program have a separate process, and candidates applying for this program are not required to take the SNUCEE. Detailed eligibility criteria and application guidelines are available on the university's website.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai offers a wide range of undergraduate programs, designed to balance academic rigor with industry relevance, across four schools:



School of Engineering

B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science: 120 seats

Focuses on AI, machine learning, and big data analytics, preparing students for roles in advanced technology.

B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (IoT): 120 seats

Specializes in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds.



B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security): 60 seats

Equips students to secure digital infrastructure and address modern cyber threats.



School of Commerce

B.Com (Professional Accounting): 60 seats

Tailored for students aspiring to become chartered accountants and financial planners.

Com/B (Honors): 60 seats

Offers opportunities for specialization in key areas of business and commerce.

School of Science & Humanities

B.Sc. in Economics with Data Science: 60 seats



Combines economic theory with modern data science techniques, ideal for careers in analytics, policymaking, and academia.



B.A., LL.B: 120 seats

Prepares students with a foundation in humanities and social sciences, focusing on a comprehensive understanding of legal doctrines.



Dr. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice Chancellor at Shiv Nadar University Chennai said,“At Shiv Nadar University Chennai, our focus is on offering programs that combine academic excellence with practical industry relevance, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills needed to succeed in a dynamic global environment.”



The university also emphasizes research and innovation through collaborations with the institutions like Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) and Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), providing students with exceptional opportunities for advanced learning.



Applications are now open, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply early. For more information on programs, eligibility, and application guidelines, students are advised to visit: .



About Shiv Nadar University Chennai



Shiv Nadar University Chennai is a quality-focused University offering wide range of specialized academic programs at the undergraduate level to start with. The University has been set up by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - US$13.8 billion leading global technology enterprise. Shiv Nadar University Chennai endeavors to become a pioneering institution of higher education, setting new global academic benchmarks and revolutionizing the education landscape in the country.

The University campus features state-of-the-art infrastructure for learning, including seminar halls, auditoria, libraries, gymnasium, sports complex and hostels for men and women. The campus is entirely wi-fi enabled with 24/7 internet access.

The University offers a holistic educational environment that is continually evolving to bridge the gap between the classroom and professional demands by a group of world-class faculties who are progressive academicians, leading thinkers, eminent professionals and innovative educators from ranked global universities. The University has commenced its journey towards becoming a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in engineering, commerce, and management, and economics will continue to add diverse disciplines to its repertoire.



About Shiv Nadar Foundation



Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$13.8 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education, and to bridge the socio-economic divide. Over the last 30 years the Foundation has directly touched the lives of over 39,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.



The Foundation has invested over US$1.5 billion in its seven landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently, over 16,000 students and over 2,700 faculty and staff are part of the Foundation along with more than 26,000 strong globally dispersed alumni community.



The Foundation's students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working in major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.



The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model which envisages creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalized philanthropy for long-term, high-impact, socio-economic transformation.



