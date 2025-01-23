Announcing The Super Showdown 2025, THADDBOII's Star-Studded Football Experience In New Orleans During Big Game Week!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Organized by Octane Sports and supported by the Influencer League (IFL) and Brera Holdings PLC , The Super Showdown 2025 promises to be the ultimate destination for fans, families, and alike. Taking place at Tad Gormley Stadium, this action-packed event combines exclusive meet-and-greets, interactive fan experiences, and on-field action, including an epic 7v7 All-Star .

What to Expect:



Exclusive Meet-and-Greets with top football stars and social icons.

High-Energy Skills & Drills Sessions, led by THADDBOII & Travis Hunter. The 7v7 All-Star Tournament, showcasing top talent in the nation.

Ticket Options:

Tickets start at $75, with limited quantities available. Fans can choose from Meet & Greets, VIP Access, or Youth Fan Skills & Drills Experience. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking to enjoy the biggest weekend in sports, The Super Showdown 2025 is the event you don't want to miss!

Be a Part of the Action!

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot now and join the biggest names in football and entertainment in New Orleans! Purchase your tickets here:

ABOUT OCTANE SPORTS

Octane Sports is a premier sports marketing agency dedicated to creating exceptional events, partnerships, and fan experiences. With a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions, Octane collaborates with athletes, teams, and organizations to redefine the intersection of sports and entertainment. From large-scale tournaments to influencer-driven campaigns, Octane Sports ensures every project leaves a lasting impact.

Focused on innovation and excellence, Octane Sports is committed to elevating the fan experience while driving measurable results for their partners. By combining strategic vision with creativity, they create immersive, high-energy events that resonate with diverse audiences. Whether it's connecting brands with the right talent or producing unforgettable sports experiences, Octane Sports is shaping the future of sports marketing.

For more information on Octane Sports, visit

ABOUT THADDBOII

THADDBOII is an influential figure in the digital content creation and social media sphere, as well as a rising music artist. Known for his captivating storytelling and deep expertise in sports analysis, he has garnered a dedicated following of over 7 million fans across TikTok , YouTube , Instagram , and Facebook .

With over 3 billion views on TikTok and more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, THADDBOII has established himself as a prominent social media figure. Beyond his viral content, he is also the Founder of the Influencer Football League (IFL), a Touch Football tournament that brings together influencers, athletes, musicians, and celebrities for a unique sporting experience.

Driven by a passion for entertainment and a commitment to excellence, THADDBOII continues to inspire and innovate in the digital landscape. His ability to connect with fans and deliver engaging content has solidified his position as a leader in the intersection of sports, music, entertainment, and social media.

For more information on THADDBOII visit

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based, Nasdaq-listed, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership ("MCO") approach emphasizing social impact soccer. Brera recently announced an agreement to acquire a 52 percent stake in Italian Serie B football club SS Juve Stabia srl, known as "The Second Team of Naples." Brera has first-division soccer teams on three continents with clubs in Mozambique, Macedonia and Mongolia. Brera also holds majority ownership of women's pro volleyball team UYBA Busto Arsizio outside Milan, competing in one of the world's top leagues, Italy's A-1. Brera continues to grow its social impact sports business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to develop talent, earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services.

See

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: [email protected]

