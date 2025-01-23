Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Officials From General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs Group
QNA
Davos: Qatar Central bank (QCB) Governor HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani held today separate meetings with two officials, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in the Swiss city of Davos.
His Excellency met with Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic William Ford and Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group David Solomon.
The two meetings discussed the key global financial, banking and economic developments.
