Momcozy Announces The U.S. Launch Of The Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump In Q1 2025

Momcozy, a leading global mother and baby brand, will debut its groundbreaking Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump in the U.S. in Q1 2025. Since 2018, Momcozy has supported over 3 million moms across 60+ countries with comfortable, solution-driven products. Designed for innovation, comfort, and discretion, the Air 1 reflects its slogan, "Discreet Pumping, Balanced Living," empowering moms to pump with ease. The Air 1 will soon be available at momcozy and is poised to redefine pumping for modern, on-the-go mothers.

The Air 1's Journey: Years of Innovation to Empower Modern Moms

The development of the Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump was a two-year journey of innovation, driven by the goal to create a product that meets the real needs of modern moms. The key challenge was balancing an ultra-thin design with powerful suction and reliable performance. Achieving this required breakthroughs in motor technology, structural engineering, and materials, along with hundreds of prototypes and rigorous testing.

Throughout the process, Momcozy's R&D team collaborated with over 100 maternal health experts and gathered feedback from thousands of mothers. Their input directly shaped features like the transparent top for easier nipple alignment and the wireless charging case for maximum portability.

"The Air 1 is more than just a breast pump-it's a tool designed to simplify and empower moms' lives," said a Momcozy R&D representative. "Every detail was crafted with their comfort and convenience in mind."

The Air 1's Design: Seamless Innovation for the Modern Mom

At just 2.4 inches thick, it is the thinnest pump on the market, 22% slimmer than its predecessor. Despite its compact size, the upgraded motor delivers powerful suction, fitting discreetly inside a bra for moms who value privacy and efficiency.

Its transparent top design simplifies nipple alignment and makes monitoring milk volume faster and easier. This innovation reduces adjustments and ensures a comfortable, stress-free experience for busy moms.

The wireless charging case provides up to 15 sessions or 5 days of use with its 1800mAh battery, combining power and portability. With no messy cords, it streamlines routines and keeps moms mobile and prepared wherever their day takes them.

Here's how the Air 1 makes pumping effortless:

Silent Pumping, Maximum Privacy: Operating at under 45 dB, the Air 1 ensures discreet pumping in any setting, helping moms stay confident and focused.

Seamless Pumping with App Control: Sync with the Momcozy app to switch modes, track milk volume, and receive notifications, making pumping smarter and hands-free.

Skin-Friendly Comfort: The upgraded 50A silicone flange fits all breast shapes, offering gentle care and a comfortable pumping experience for every mom.

Quick Cleaning, Easy Assembly: With just 5 parts to clean and assemble, the Air 1 saves time and keeps pumping simple and hygienic.

Momcozy's Mission to Empower Women

Momcozy is dedicated to creating thoughtful, innovative solutions that empower mothers around the world. By understanding the unique challenges women face, the brand continues to deliver products that make motherhood more comfortable, balanced, and fulfilling.

The Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump will be available exclusively at momcozy starting in early 2025. To stay updated, visit momcozy .

About Momcozy:

Founded in 2018, Momcozy provides a one-stop solution for moms and babies worldwide, supporting women from pregnancy to early motherhood. Comfort, for mothers and babies is always their top priority. Momcozy is available on multiple platforms, both online and in stores, and offers a comprehensive range of products. For more Information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

