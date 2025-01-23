Is The Pause In XRP Price Rally A Healthy Pullback Or Signaling A Reversal Ahead?

(MENAFN- Breaking) XRP price faced challenges in surpassing the $3.30 level, leading to a correction in gains that could find support around the $3.00 mark.



The price experienced a downside correction after reaching the $3.30 region.

Currently, the price is trading below $3.20 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

On the hourly chart of the XRP /USD pair (data sourced from Kraken ), a bullish trend line with support at $3.1450 was breached. If the price remains above the $3.00 level, a new uptrend could potentially begin.

XRP Price Encounters Decline

Following a modest climb from the $3.120 support area, XRP 's price struggled to sustain momentum compared to Bitcoin . The price briefly exceeded $3.250 before retracing as selling pressure intensified.

A peak was established at $3.285, triggering a recent downturn. The price slipped below $3.20, breaching the 50% Fib retracement level from the $3.012 low to $3.285 high.

Additionally, a bullish trend line with support at $3.1450 on the XRP /USD hourly chart was broken. The price now resides below $3.20 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

Currently, it clings to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the previous uptrend from $3.012 to $3.285. Potential resistance levels lie at $3.150 and $3.20.

The subsequent hurdle remains at $3.250, with a breakthrough potentially propelling the price towards $3.30. Further advances could target resistance at $3.4250 and possibly $3.450 in the short term, followed by a significant obstacle at $3.50.

Possible Reversal?

A failure to breach the $3.20 resistance barrier may trigger a new downtrend for XRP . Initial support lies near $3.120, followed by a crucial support zone at $3.00.

A breakdown below $3.00 could extend the decline towards the $2.880 level, with substantial support around $2.750.

Technical Analysis

Hourly MACD – XRP /USD's MACD shows increasing bearish momentum.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – XRP /USD's RSI is now below the 50 mark.

Key Support Levels – $3.120 and $3.00.

Key Resistance Levels – $3.20 and $3.250.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.