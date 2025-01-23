Checkout Achieves 45% Growth And Sets Stage For Return To Profitability

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Checkout announces a profitable end to 2024, delivering 45% year-on-year net revenue growth in its core business and growth in every region in which it operates

More than 40 merchants now process over $1 billion annually on the Checkout network, with the top 10 accounts representing just 18% of Checkout's revenue The company is targeting 30% net revenue growth in 2025 and is projected to grow its headcount by 15% globally, having grown 12% in 2024.

Dubai, UAE - January 2025 -Checkout, a leading global digital payments company, today announces a profitable end to 2024 and 45% year-on-year net revenue growth in its core business, which serves the commerce and fintech sectors and accounts for 95% of total volumes. These milestones underscore the company's commitment to delivering the best possible value to global digital enterprises through better payment performance.

Checkout continued to diversify its merchant base, welcoming over 300 global enterprises to its community in 2024. More than 40 merchants now process over $1 billion annually on the Checkout network, while the top 10 accounts represent just 18% of revenues. On Black Friday 2024, 67 merchants processed over $10 million in a single day-a 63% increase from 2023.

Trusted by world-leading enterprises such as Alibaba, adidas, Delivery Hero, Docusign, Dyson, Ikea, Remitly, The Financial Times, Sainsbury's, Sony, Uber Eats, and Wise, the company reported growth in every region in which it operates, including more than 80% volume growth in the US. Checkout also expanded its presence globally, becoming the first global payments provider to have a direct integration with Visa and Mastercard in Japan, and strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia. Plans to launch direct acquiring capabilities in Canada and Brazil in 2025 position Checkout to meet growing demand in North America and LATAM.





In a New Year letter sent today to its network of merchants, partners, and employees, CEO, Guillaume Pousaz revealed that the company is targeting 30% growth in net revenue, a full year of company profitability, and a 15% increase in employee headcount in 2025.

Guillaume Pousaz, founder and CEO of Checkout, said:“The growth we have experienced is a testament to our team's ambition and the trust of our merchants. In 2025, we'll continue working tirelessly to solve our customers' toughest challenges, driving better performance and providing direct access to the regions and payment methods their customers prefer.”

Checkout's return to profitability reflects its customer-first strategy, achieving a 65 Net Promoter Score in 2024. It continually invests in R&D, machine learning, and AI to enhance payment performance for digital enterprises. The company's vault now stores over 2.5 billion cards, and the Intelligent Acceptance product optimises over 26,000 transactions per minute, resulting in $9 billion in additional revenue for its merchants since launch.

Checkout launched the Checkout Business Account in 2024, designed to help businesses optimise cash flow management and reduce the time and cost of money in transit. For merchants, faster access to cash is critical. The company provides same-day settlements before receiving funds from Visa or Mastercard. Further rollouts are anticipated in 2025, including competitive yields on balances and seamless expense management.

Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer at Checkout, said:“Our success in 2024 reflects our relentless focus on performance-optimizing every transaction to deliver greater value for our merchants. By unlocking the collective power of our network and coupling it with a modular approach that offers choice and flexibility, we empower businesses to build payment solutions that suit their unique needs. We're excited for 2025 and the impact we'll continue to make for our global merchants.”