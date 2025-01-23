Astiva Health Achieves 188% Membership Growth As It Strengthens Medicare Advantage Leadership

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Astiva now serves more than 30,000 members, an increase that reflects the growing demand for the company's unique, culturally aligned model.

Astiva's focus on multilingual support and tailored healthcare solutions are some of the key factors driving its success.

The increase in membership comes as Astiva earned a prestigious 4-star CMS rating for 2025, placing it among the top-rated Medicare Advantage providers in California.

The high CMS rating comes with up to $1,200 more per beneficiary annually compared to lower-rated plans. Astiva will use the increased funding to expand its offering with additional member benefits and to further increase member satisfaction and growth.

This membership surge reflects the growing demand for Astiva's culturally aligned health care model. The emphasis on multilingual support and culturally responsive services has made the company a leader in inclusive health care. In addition, partnerships with local businesses and activity centers have enabled...

This membership surge reflects the growing demand for Astiva's culturally aligned health care model. The emphasis on multilingual support and culturally responsive services has made the company a leader in inclusive health care. In addition, partnerships with local businesses and activity centers have enabled...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Astiva are available in the company's newsroom at

