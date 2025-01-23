Techmediabreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) To Participate In The Microcap Conference 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) , a leading and distributor of powersports and pontoon boats, announced that CFO Dr. Yunhao Chen will represent the company at The Microcap 2025, held Jan. 28-30 at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Dr. Chen will host one-on-one investor meetings and deliver a live presentation during the event.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland . For more information, visit massimomotor and massimomarine .

