Exclusive Opportunity To Own The Ultimate Bitcoin Domain: Bitcoin.Rich Listed For $5 Million USD

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The and blockchain has seen unprecedented growth over the past decade, creating a global digital worth trillions. Today, a unique opportunity is being presented to the community and beyond-the exclusive domain is now officially available for purchase at a price of $5 million USD, with payment options including Bitcoin.

Why

is not just a domain name; it's a powerful brand statement. Combining Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency and global symbol of decentralized finance, with the aspirational connotations of wealth, prosperity, and exclusivity, this domain is perfectly positioned to become the digital cornerstone for a high-impact crypto project or an elite platform in the blockchain space.

Whether for a premium Bitcoin exchange, luxury crypto investment platform, NFT marketplace, or an exclusive decentralized finance (DeFi) hub, offers a rare opportunity to claim a space in the online world that embodies prestige and authority.

A Domain Built for Leaders in the Crypto Revolution

As Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream adoption and integrate into global financial markets, the demand for memorable, brandable digital assets is at an all-time high. provides the following competitive advantages:

Exclusivity and Prestige: A .rich domain makes a bold statement of affluence and credibility.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): The domain is a premium keyword magnet, instantly

recognizable in global search rankings and perfect for Bitcoin-related searches.

Brand Identity: Establish your project or business as a leader in crypto innovation with a domain that signals authority and ambition.

$5 Million USD Asking Price - Payment Accepted in Bitcoin

The listing of is a reflection of its unparalleled value in the crypto domain marketplace. Payment in Bitcoin (BTC) aligns perfectly with the ethos of the cryptocurrency community, bridging the gap between digital and traditional assets.

Premium digital assets like domain names have consistently fetched impressive prices, underscoring their value in branding and market relevance. For instance, sold for $30 million in 2019, was acquired for $15 million in 2022, and changed hands for $11 million in 2023. In the world of crypto, high-profile figures like Justin Sun have demonstrated a willingness to spend big, famously purchasing a banana taped to a wall for $6.2 million before eating it-a statement about the value of unique assets in modern culture. With this context, the $5 million asking price for is not only reasonable but a strategic opportunity.

The domain masterfully combines "Bitcoin," the most recognized cryptocurrency, with "Rich," an aspirational term, creating a powerful brand asset that speaks directly to the ethos of success and wealth in the crypto industry. This offering positions itself as a premium choice for ventures aiming to leave a significant mark in the crypto space

A Rare Investment in Digital Real Estate

In an era where digital real estate can be as valuable as physical properties, offers unparalleled branding opportunities for anyone looking to make their mark in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

“This is not just a domain; it's a legacy in the making for a crypto entrepreneur, exchange, or thought leader who wants to stand out in a crowded marketplace,” said Morgan David, the owner of

About the Owner

Morgan, a visionary entrepreneur and former founder of Pavia, the groundbreaking metaverse project that minted over 150,000 NFTs, continues to innovate at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and gaming. Now spearheading Assimilate Corp, Morgan is leading the charge with projects like Raid Games, integrating AI agents into immersive gaming environments, and SIM, a data-driven ecosystem fueling growth across social, gaming, and video platforms. With a track record of building cutting-edge platforms, Morgan's ventures consistently push the boundaries of digital innovation.

How to Make an Offer

For serious inquiries, potential buyers are invited to visit or engage via for more information.

Seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance to own digital asset as iconic as Bitcoin itself.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by“Assimilate Corp”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.