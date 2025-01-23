Zansors To Present Guided Breathing Technology At NASA Human Research Program Workshop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wearable Tech Redefines Mindfulness: Respa Mindfulness Enhances Stress Management and Performance for Elite Professions

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zansors , a leader in biometric solutions, will showcase its innovative guided breathing device, Respa Mindfulness, at the 2025 NASA Human Research Program (HRP) Investigators' (IWS) from January 28-31, 2025. The workshop, a key for showcasing advancements in human research and technology, will feature Zansors' groundbreaking development in guided breathing technology-a critical tool for high-performance professions such as astronauts, military special ops personnel, and fighter pilots.Selected from abstract submissions in October 2024, Zansors will provide a presentation featuring Respa Mindfulness, a compact wearable device that enhances mindfulness practices through advanced breath tracking and biofeedback. Data scientist Masaki Nakanishi will lead the presentation, with an interactive demonstration by Zansors co-founder, Baabi Das.Respa Mindfulness: Revolutionizing Human PerformanceMindfulness, a practice known to reduce stress, enhance focus and improve decision-making in high-stakes environments, is a critical component of training for elite professions. The Respa Mindfulness device offers a simple, wearable solution to measure breathing patterns, including rate, length and variability, with precision. Using patent-pending technology that incorporates a 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, the device models breathing phases and enables users to:.Enhance relaxation and mental clarity,.Reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety and confusion,.Support mindfulness practices like box breathing."Respa Mindfulness demonstrates Zansors' commitment to leveraging technology for real-world impact," said Baabi Das, Zansors co-founder. "By empowering users with actionable insights, we aim to redefine human performance monitoring in both daily life and extreme environments."Advancing NASA's Mission with Breath MonitoringAstronauts face unique physiological and psychological challenges while working in the extreme environment of space. Respa Mindfulness aims to fill a critical gap in real-time biometric assessments by offering a seamless solution for tracking breathing without uncomfortable chest straps. Its integration into predictive human performance tools, including AI-based adaptive learning platforms, can significantly improve safety and efficiency before mission-critical tasks.Join Us at HRP IWSView our presentation to experience firsthand how Respa Mindfulness transforms mindfulness training and performance monitoring. Let's explore solutions for some of the most challenging human environments together.About ZansorsZansors, based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, empowers individuals with health analytics through wearable biosensors and health apps. Driven by the credo“know yourself,” Zansors combines evidence-based apps, bioengineering and data analytics to help users take charge of their health. From chronic condition management to high-stakes performance, Zansors delivers solutions that promote healthier, more informed living.

