Global Biotech Handbook 2025 Reveals Evolving Trends And Strategies For 70+ Countries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biotech Handbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fully revised and expanded Global Biotech Handbook provides biotechnology decision-makers with a single source of accurate, up-to-date statistics, information, and analysis throughout the world. Coverage of over 70 individual countries and a summary section on the EU are included.

Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the biotechnology industry will benefit from the Global Biotech Handbook.

Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty biotech drug or whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Biotech Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important biotechnology markets.

Information for 70 countries on:



Approval Procedures

Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices

Distribution Systems

Biotech Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies

Growth Rates

Healthcare Systems

Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues

Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices

Manufacturing Infrastructure

Marketing Regulations and Practices

Payment Patterns

Biotech Market Forecasts

Biotech Market Structure

Population & Prescriber Characteristics

Pricing Regulations

Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems

R&D Incentives

Regulatory Bodies

Research, Distribution & Marketing

Sales & Consumption

Sales Channels Trade Policies

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):



European Union: All 27 countries

Europe (Non-EU) : Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom

Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE

Africa: Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda North America: Canada, United States

The Global Biotech Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast biotechnology sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity, and other key factors.

Key Topics Covered:



Foreword

EU Biopharmaceutical Regulations

Gulf States Biopharmaceutical Regulations

Latin American Biopharmaceutical Regulations

Globally Biomedicines Regulatory Authorities

Country Specific Clinical Study Requirements

Biopharmaceutical Country Profiles & Regulations



Argentina



Australia



Austria



Bahrain



Belgium



Brazil



Bulgaria



Canada



Chile



China



Colombia



Croatia



Cyprus



Czechia



Denmark



Egypt



Estonia



Finland



France



Germany



Greece



Hungary



India



Indonesia



Iran



Ireland



Israel



Italy



Japan



Kenya



Korea



Kuwait



Latvia



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Malaysia



Malta



Mexico



Netherlands



New Zealand



Nigeria



Norway



Oman



Pakistan



Peru



Philippines



Poland



Portugal



Qatar



Romania



Russia



Saudi Arabia



Singapore

Slovakia



Slovenia

South Africa



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Taiwan



Tanzania



Thailand



Turkey



Uganda



Ukraine



United Arab Emirates



United Kingdom



United States of America Vietnam

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900