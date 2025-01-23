Qatar Airways Expands Global Network With New Destinations In South America: Bogotá And Caracas

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The World's Best Airline welcomes Bogotá and Caracas as its 15th and 16th destinations in the Americas, launching its second longest flight to the Americas.

DOHA– Qatar Airways proudly announces its latest expansion into the Americas with the launch of two new weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting early summer 2025. These flights will connect Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha to Bogotá El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Colombia, and then continue to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport (CCS) in Venezuela. The return flight from Caracas will operate non-stop to Doha.

This new service makes Qatar Airways the first and only airline to offer non-stop flights from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier operating in Venezuela. With the addition of Bogotá and Caracas, Qatar Airways expands its Americas network to a total of 16 destinations, joining major cities like Dallas, Miami, New York City, São Paulo, and Toronto.





Operated by Boeing 777-200LR aircraft equipped with 42 Business Class seats and 234 Economy Class seats, the new Bogotá and Caracas services will provide travellers from two of South America's busiest cities with convenient access to the Middle East and beyond, owing to Qatar Airways' strong global network reaching over 170 destinations.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“The launch of flights to Bogotá and Caracas marks a transformative moment for Qatar Airways and for travellers to South America. As the first airline to offer nonstop service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier flying to Venezuela, we are creating new opportunities to connect people, cultures, and commerce.

“Passengers can look forward to experiencing Qatar Airways' world-class in-flight hospitality as we continue to reach new heights in long-haul travel with our second longest flight into the Americas. These routes embody our commitment to pioneering travel experiences and redefining global connectivity with our award-winning service.”

The World's Best Airline, as voted for an unprecedented eighth time by Skytrax in 2024, is as committed as ever to bringing its award-winning service to new markets. By expanding to Colombia and Venezuela, Qatar Airways aims to amplify its presence in South America, providing travellers across the region with exceptional connectivity, comfort, and service.