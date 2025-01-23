The DDC Group Names Michael Campese As Chief Business Officer For Shipping, Logistics, And Travel Business Unit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Campese brings over 30 years of distinguished leadership experience in business strategy, operations, and logistics. Known for his ability to bridge the gap between customer experience and business performance, he is set to lead the business unit with a resolute focus on delivering unparalleled value to clients while propelling operational efficiency and spearheading technological advancement.

In his role as CBO, Campese will oversee the unit's global operations, client engagement strategies, and the development of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of the and logistics industry. He will also collaborate with stakeholders across DDC to ensure seamless integration of services and alignment with the company's overarching vision for growth and excellence.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Campese to The DDC Group team," said Nimesh Akhauri, CEO of The DDC Group. "Michael's proven track record in driving business growth and his deep understanding of the shipping and logistics sector make him the ideal leader to spearhead our efforts in this business unit. We are confident that under his leadership, DDC will continue to set new benchmarks in service delivery and ingenuity."

Campese's appointment comes at a pivotal time for The DDC Group as the company continues to evolve in anticipation of market needs. With his leadership and information technology domain knowledge, the business unit aims to enhance its suite of services, leverage advanced technologies, and deepen partnerships with industry stakeholders to support clients in navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"I am honored to join The DDC Group and lead the Shipping, Logistics, and Travel business unit," said Campese. "This industry is undergoing significant transformation, and I look forward to working with the talented team at DDC to deliver sophisticated solutions that empower our clients to thrive in this dynamic environment."

Campese's hands-on experience in optimizing operations within the supply chain industry provides him with a unique perspective on business process transformations. Specifically, transforming strategies to yield improved visibility and communication while delivering measurable results and improved customer satisfaction.

The DDC Group is globally recognized for its expertise in transportation and logistics, among other sectors, providing outcome-based, business process management solutions that deliver high caliber performance metrics, including record-high accuracy rates, rapid processing speeds, and measurable profitability improvements. With the addition of Campese to its leadership team, the company is well-positioned to reinforce its reputation as one of the most trusted partners in freight.

About The DDC Group:

The DDC Group is a Business Process Management (BPM) company serving clients in the shipping and logistics, energy and utilities, banking and finance, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and insurance industries. Through a combination of advanced technologies that leverage machine-learning, data and insights, and specialized domain expertise, The DDC Group partners with clients to help optimize business operations and achieve outstanding business outcomes.

For media inquiries, please contact Sabrina Williams at [email protected] .

