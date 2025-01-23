Accelevation Integrates Industry-Leading Brands Becomes North America's Comprehensive Data Center Solution Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With decades of combined experience, the company's heritage brands-- Conatech , Instor, Southeast Tool , Iron Works , and Coach Tool & Die ,--will now operate as Accelevation. This integration marks the company's commitment to deliver full-service white space solutions by innovating across the entire value chain.

Accelevation Becomes America's Leading Data Center Solutions Provider

Accelevation manages nearly every aspect of the data center infrastructure process in-house. From solution design to custom US manufacturing and expert installation, customers benefit from comprehensive solutions across the data hall:



Thermal Management : Custom hot-aisle containment, cold aisle containment, critical equipment access, blanking panels, aisle door solutions, CFD services

Structure conveyance : Direct liquid to chip conveyance, overhead infrastructure, structured cabling, low-voltage management

Security solutions : custom caging, access services, data hall partition walls

Power management: custom branch circuit whips, flexible remote power panels, power distribution units Full-Service installation & integration : Licensed electrical fit-out, rapid deployment, on-site customization,

"This integration is a game-changer for the data center industry," said Michael Rubiera, CEO of Accelevation. "By uniting our heritage brands, we're giving our customers access to a fully self-managed domestic supply chain that delivers speed, adaptability, and cutting-edge innovation to meet their evolving needs."

About Accelevation

Founded in 2018 to serve the data center industry Accelevation is setting a new standard for data center infrastructure solutions. As the only single-source provider in North America, Accelevation offers an unmatched combination of speed, customization, and quality for future-ready growth.

