Maybelline To Become Inaugural Title Sponsor Of The Women's Lacrosse League

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Maybelline's partnership as our title partner of the Women's Lacrosse League is a celebration of confidence, empowerment, and resilience-the very qualities that define our and Maybelline's legacy," said, Co-Founder and President of the PLL and WLL. "Together, we're committed to elevating women's sports, inspiring the next generation of players, and showcasing excellence both on and off the field. This collaboration highlights the rising influence of women's lacrosse and our shared dedication to breaking barriers and driving lasting impact."

"We're thrilled to launch the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League, empowering the next generation of professional female athletes and supporting the growth of women's lacrosse," said Jessie Feinstein , Senior Vice President of Marketing at Maybelline New York. "As the Official Beauty partner of the WLL, Maybelline will make athletes look and feel their best while competing at the highest level, with longwear products built to last on and off the field. We're excited to be part of this groundbreaking moment for the sport and female athletes everywhere."

Launched in November 2024 by the Premier Lacrosse League, the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League will debut at the 2025 Championship Series taking place February 11-17 at The St. James outside Washington, D.C. The league's inaugural four teams – the Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms – will compete for the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League title in the Olympic Sixes game format set to bring women's lacrosse to the Olympics for the first time in 2028.

The partnership represents a significant investment in women's professional sports and demonstrates Maybelline's commitment to empowering female athletes. The collaboration with the WLL will help accelerate the growth of professional women's lacrosse while creating new opportunities for players and fans alike.

In 2024, the PLL hosted its first professional women's lacrosse exhibition in the US, the Unleashed All-Star Game, after international exhibitions in Japan over the last three years. At the 2024 PLL All-Star Skills Competition, fans watched Charlotte North shoot a record 92 miles per hour in the Fastest Shot Competition, as well as Izzy Scane, Alex Aust Holman and Dana Dobbie compete in the lacrosse derby.

Tickets for the debut of the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League are on sale now – with competition kicking off Tuesday, February 11 at The St. James outside Washington, D.C. when the Maryland Charm face the New York Charging at 7pm ET. To learn more about the WLL and purchase tickets, visit thewll .

About the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League

The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) is a women's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of four teams rostered by the best players in the world. Launched in November 2024 by the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), the WLL represents the league's biggest investment in women's lacrosse to date. The PLL is co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil. The PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos Sports Partners, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The WLL and PLL are distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ESPN. For more on the league, visit and follow on social media: Instagram (@WLL), Twitter (@WLacrosseLeague), Facebook (@WomensLacrosseLeague), and TikTok (@WomensLacrosseLeague).

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $20 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to or /bravetogether .

