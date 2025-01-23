Synchrony Renews 30-Year Relationship Dedicated To Enhancing Credit And Shopping Experiences With Sam's Club

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Synchrony Signs Multi-Year Extension of Strategic Program with Sam's Club

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a leading financing partner for many of America's most iconic brands, today announced a new multi-year extension of its more than 30-year strategic relationship with Sam's Club, building on a longstanding collaboration dedicated to transforming the shopping and credit experiences and creating value for Sam's Club members.

As part of the extension, Synchrony will continue to be the issuer of consumer, business and commercial credit card programs for Sam's Club at the retailer's 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, on SamsClub and in the Sam's Club mobile app.

Synchrony will continue to collaborate with Sam's Club to offer seamless member experiences and invest in strategic technology that helps members more easily access the products and services they need and want while earning rewards to enhance their shopping experience. Key highlights include:



Seamless Payment and Checkout Experience: Synchrony's integration with Sam's Club's innovative Scan & Go TM technology where members can scan items, seamlessly purchase with their Sam's Club credit card using their mobile devices, skip the checkout line and simply exit the club through the exit arches.

Digital First: Synchrony's patented SyPI and patent-pending dApply technology allow members to easily apply for credit, make transactions and service their account all within the Sam's Club app.

Sam's Cash TM :



Recognized by Money Magazine as the Best for Gas Cash Back Credit Card for the past three years, Sam's Club Mastercard® cardholders can earn an industry leading 5% back in Sam's Cash on fuel (up to $6,000 annually), 3% on dining, and 1% on other purchases.



Plus members earn 3% back in Sam's CashTM on Sam's Club purchases when they use their Sam's Club Mastercard® and another 2% back from their Plus membership, for a total of up to 5% rewards on eligible purchases. These rewards are automatically loaded into membership accounts and can be used towards future purchases made both online and in-club, or exchanged for cash back.

"Our collaboration with Synchrony is going strong after 30-plus years because we're relentlessly focused on creating the best shopping experience for our members," said Kara Kazazean, Vice President of Financial Services at Sam's Club. "The Sam's Club credit card is designed to make the shopping experience easy, secure, and convenient - all while helping our members earn more."

"Our longstanding relationship with Sam's Club is a model of collaboration, innovation and trust," said Courtney Gentleman, Executive Vice President and CEO of Diversified & Value platform at Synchrony. "With access to the right financing, consumers and businesses thrive. We look forward to continuing to deliver convenience and value to millions of Sam's Club members with every use of their Sam's credit card."

