Unidentified Body Recovered In South Kashmir's Khrew
Date
1/23/2025 8:12:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified body was recovered from the Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, officials said.
An official said that locals spotted the body in Khrew this afternoon, following which they informed the local police, reported news agency KNO.
He said the body was shifted to a hospital for identification and other legal formalities, while further investigation has been taken up.
