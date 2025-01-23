Kuku FM Serves Maha Kumbh 2025 Devotees With Free Trials Of Bhakti App & Relaxation Centres

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stepping into the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Kuku FM, India's leading storytelling platform, is making waves with an inspiring offering. Devotees attending the world's largest congregation in Prayagraj can now immerse themselves in divine experiences and stories through a complimentary 7-day trial of Kuku FM's newly launched Bhakti App. Additionally, Kuku FM has also set up foot massagers and charging stations at its on-ground centre at Kumbh.

Given the massive expanse and size of the Kumbh, people tend to walk all day which can be taxing on them. Devotees can not only spend time relaxing at the stall listening to spiritual stories but adding a touch of care to this divine experience people can also charge their phones and recharge themselves with automated foot massages which is helping them rejuvenate after their spiritual endeavours.

Just for Maha Kumbh, Bhakti's 7 day free trial will offer devotees a treasure trove of spiritual shows, audiobooks, scriptures and more including special shows covering the Maha Kumbh. With footfalls of lakhs of devotees everyday, Kuku FM has seen an encouraging response for its Bhakti app at its Sector 6 offline presence.



About Kuku FM

Founded in 2018, Kuku FM is India's leading story tellingplatform, offering the largest digital library in the country. With a mission to provide personalised, high-quality content across multiple genres and languages, Kuku FM has grown to serve millions of listeners globally. Through strategic partnerships and a robust creator ecosystem, the platform continues to deliver on its promise as India's favourite entertainment platform.

