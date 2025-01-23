Spanish Premier strongly advices EU to ‘rebel’ against Silicon Valley

(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez has called for Europe to oppose the growing dominance of U.S. tech billionaires, whom he referred to as a "tech caste" from Silicon Valley. His remarks came on the same day as major tech figures, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai, attended U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.



Speaking at the HispanIA 2040 event in Madrid, Sanchez criticized Silicon Valley's influence on public opinion and its control over social platforms. He accused tech giants of attempting to monopolize public debate, potentially undermining democratic processes across the West. In response, Sanchez urged Europe to "rebel" against this power, stressing that democracy should be based on the principle of "one person, one vote" rather than being influenced by financial or digital power.



Though he did not name names, many speculated that Sanchez's comments were directed at Elon Musk, especially given Musk’s close ties to Trump and his controversial statements in Europe. Sanchez had previously accused Musk of fueling an "international reactionary" movement. Critics of Sanchez, however, suggest that his attacks on Trump and tech moguls might be an attempt to position himself as a global leader against populism, while deflecting attention from domestic corruption scandals.

