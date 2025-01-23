Is The Slowdown In Bitcoin Capital Inflows Cause For Concern?

(MENAFN- Breaking) Recent on-chain data indicates a slowdown in capital inflows into since reaching a peak last year. This development may have implications for the future price of .

Growth of Realized Cap Slows Down

Analytics from Glassnode reveals a decrease in capital flows towards BTC in recent times. The key metric under scrutiny is the“Realized Cap,” which provides a model of Bitcoin 's valuation based on the assumption that the actual value of a token in circulation equals its last blockchain transaction price.

The Realized Cap computes the total cost basis of all BTC in circulation, reflecting the overall capital employed by investors in acquiring the digital asset.

Displayed below is a chart of the Realized Cap indicating its daily value trends and 30-day percentage changes over the past years:

The graph depicts a significant surge in Bitcoin 's Realized Cap towards the end of 2024, indicating a rapid influx of capital into the crypto market.

This influx is evident in the high positive monthly percentage change, fueling BTC 's rise above $100,000.

Following a peak, the Realized Cap's 30-day change reversed course sharply in a downward trend, persisting into 2025.

Despite this decline, the Realized Cap continues to expand at a substantial rate, akin to the pattern seen in early 2024, which led to a period of consolidation for Bitcoin after a surge in capital flows.

Currently, BTC is witnessing a monthly capital inflow of $38.6 billion, indicating a significant uptick compared to the previous year. The future trajectory of these inflows remains uncertain, with the possibility of a reversal that could serve as a bullish signal for BTC .

This influx has propelled the Bitcoin Realized Cap to a new all-time high of $832 billion.

Bitcoin Price Analysis

Bitcoin 's price has been range-bound around $104,000 lately, struggling to establish a clear trend.

