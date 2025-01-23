IGBC Green Building Congress felicitates Mahindra Holidays for achieving a ‘Platinum’ Green Resort Rating for 14 Resorts

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23rd January 2025: Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, was felicitated by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) at its flagship event Green Building Congress 2024 for achieving a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. Fourteen Club Mahindra resorts were awarded the prestigious Platinum Certification in 2024 alone by India's Premier Certification Body for Greening of Projects, IGBC. This recognition has set a new benchmark for sustainable hospitality in India. It also underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

The IGBC Platinum Certification is one of the highest accolades in the green building sector, signifying excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and the use of sustainable materials. Club Mahindra’s 14 resorts have met the stringent criteria established by the IGBC, highlighting the brand’s dedication to incorporating sustainable practices into every aspect of its operations. These efforts ensure guests enjoy memorable experiences while contributing positively to the environment.

The Platinum-certified resorts are located in prominent destinations, including Netrang and Gir in Gujarat; Kumbhalgarh and Jaipur in Rajasthan; Madikeri and Virajpet in Karnataka; Ooty Derby Green in Tamil Nadu; Assonora in Goa; Munnar Lake View, Munnar Mount Serene, Thekkady, and Arookutty in Kerala; Hatgad in Nashik, Maharashtra; and Tungi—Lonavala, Maharashtra. This diverse representation highlights Club Mahindra’s dedication to promoting sustainability across its expansive footprint.

The IGBC Platinum Certification evaluates properties on stringent criteria, including energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and sustainable construction. Each Club Mahindra Resort implemented measures that foster biodiversity and offer guests a rejuvenating experience that harmonizes with nature. The resorts have also ensured minimum wastage of water by installing sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting systems, aerators, and dual flush tanks. Furthermore, comprehensive waste management systems have ensured efficient segregation, recycling, and reduction, across the resorts contributing to long-term environmental sustainability and green buildings growth story. The Company’s focus on sustainability has led Club Mahindra Madikeri Resort to achieve the coveted status of being India’s first Triple Net Zero certified resort.



In addition, the resorts emphasize site preservation through initiatives such as promoting local flora and fauna, green education, and eco-friendly amenities. Other measures include eco-friendly housekeeping, sustainable commuting options, fresh air ventilation, daylighting, organic food production, and active community engagement, ensuring a holistic approach to sustainability and guest well-being.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Julian Ayers, Chief Resorts Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said, “We are incredibly proud to receive the IGBC Platinum Certification for our resorts. This achievement underscores our commitment to sustainability, with 60% of our resorts already certified. We aim to achieve certifications for all our resorts within the next two years, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the hospitality industry. By continually innovating and integrating eco-friendly initiatives, we ensure our guests enjoy exceptional holiday experiences while contributing to a healthier planet.”

Mahindra Holidays, India's first hospitality company to join the global RE100 and EP100 campaigns, is committed to achieving its zero-energy goal. To support this objective, Club Mahindra has installed significant solar rooftop photovoltaic plants and solar carports in its parking areas of the resorts. In terms of water conservation, a large portion of water is recycled and reused, with natural streams redirected to a specially constructed pond and multiple rainwater harvesting pits. For waste management, the resort employs a bio-digester to convert food waste into biogas, effectively reducing both waste and LPG costs.



With these remarkable achievements, Club Mahindra continues its steadfast journey towards sustainability and biodiversity conservation. These certifications align with Club Mahindra’s broader sustainability goals and reinforce its position as a leader in eco-friendly hospitality.





