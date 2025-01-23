Namami Gange Pavilion Turns Crowd-Puller At Maha Kumbh-2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 23 (IANS) The Namami Gange Pavilion, set up by the Namami Gange Mission to spread the message of cleanliness and conservation of the holy river, is attracting a large number of visitors every day at the Maha Kumbh-2025

The pavilion begins with an interactive biodiversity tunnel that offers visitors an experience of the Ganga's biodiversity and natural beauty.

Equipped with modern projection technology, this tunnel showcases the chirping of birds on the banks of the Ganga and highlights the importance of the river.

The main attraction of the pavilion is the digital exhibition, which presents the various efforts for the cleanliness and conservation of the Ganga. Another highlight is the Prayag Platform, which displays real-time data on the Ganga-Yamuna rivers and their tributaries. This platform provides information on water levels, cleanliness, and pollution-related statistics.

The pavilion also showcases riverfront development and the functioning of sewage treatment plants along the banks of the Ganga. This exhibition helps visitors understand how the government and its organisations are making technical and structural efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the Ganga.

The pavilion features replicas of creatures found in the Ganga, such as the Ganga dolphin, turtles, crocodiles, and fish. This initiative is proving to be educational, especially for children and youth, allowing them to understand the Ganga's biodiversity and the importance of its conservation.

The exhibition also features a special Reading Corner set up by the National Book Trust (NBT), where a collection of books related to the Ganga, Maha Kumbh, social policies, and national pride is available.

Institutions like the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Ganga Task Force, and IIT Delhi are sharing information on the conservation of endangered species of the Ganga, public awareness, and waste management. This information is helping emphasize the Ganga's significance and raise awareness among the public. The pavilion also features a statue of Lord Ganesh, symbolising the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga.

The Namami Gange Mission has appealed to the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh to recognise that the Ganga is not just a river but an integral part of India's culture, history, and economic life. Keeping it clean and preserved is the duty of every citizen.