Soccer Games For Thursday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/23/2025 5:00:44 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 23, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, UEFA Europa League, as well as several Brazilian state championships. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Highlights include Manchester United taking on Rangers in the UEFA Europa League , São Paulo facing Guarani in the Paulistão, and an exciting clash between Vasco da Gama and Madureira in the Cariocão.

The day concludes with an Argentinian league match between Defensa y Justicia and Banfield, adding a touch of South American flair to the football feast.


Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM – Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur
    Channels: OneFootball

UEFA Europa League

  • 2:45 PM – Porto vs Olympiacos
    Channels: Band
  • 2:45 PM – Hoffenheim vs Tottenham
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 5:00 PM – Manchester United vs Rangers
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 5:00 PM – Lazio vs Real Sociedad
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

  • EFL League One

    • 5:00 PM – Wrexham vs Birmingham City
      Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+



Sul-Mato-Grossense

  • 10:00 AM – Coxim vs Aquidauanense
    Channels: Youtube/@FederacaoMS

Paulistão A3

  • 3:00 PM – Desportivo Brasil vs Rio Preto
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

Paulistão

  • 6:30 PM – Noroeste vs Botafogo-SP
    Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
  • 6:30 PM – São Bernardo FC vs Mirassol
    Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
  • 7:30 PM – São Paulo vs Guarani
    Channels: TNT and MAX

Mineiro

  • 6:30 PM – América-MG vs Pouso Alegre
    Channels: Premiere

Copa do Nordeste

  • 7:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Moto Club
    Channels: Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – Sousa vs Altos
    Channels: Premiere
  • 8:00 PM – Bahia vs Sampaio Corrêa
    Channels: Premiere

Gaúcho

  • 7:00 PM – Monsoon vs Caxias
    Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital

Catarinense

  • 7:00 PM – Barra-SC vs Santa Catarina
    Channels: Youtube/fcf_futebol
  • 9:00 PM – Marcílio Dias vs Hercílio Luz
    Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol

Goiano

  • 7:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Goianésia
    Channels: TV Brasil Central (GO) and Youtube/@tvbrasilcentral

Cariocão

  • 8:00 PM – Boavista vs Sampaio Corrêa-RJ
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 9:30 PM – Vasco da Gama vs Madureira
    Channels: Band, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 9:30 PM – Portuguesa-RJ vs Fluminense
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere

Paranaense

  • 8:00 PM – Azuriz vs Paraná Clube
    Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL

Sergipano

  • 8:00 PM – Barra-SE vs Lagarto
    Channels: ITTV

Cearense

  • 8:00 PM – Barbalha vs Cariri
    Channels: Youtube/@FCFFutebol

Campeonato Argentino

  • 9:30 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs Banfield
    Channels: Disney+

EURO 360 – Europa League Highlights

  • 2:45 PM – Best moments from simultaneous Europa League games
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 5:00 PM – Best moments from simultaneous Europa League games
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

With this diverse range of matches across various leagues and competitions, football fans are sure to find plenty of exciting action to enjoy throughout the day.

The Rio Times

