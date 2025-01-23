Soccer Games For Thursday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
1/23/2025 5:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 23, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, UEFA Europa League, as well as several Brazilian state championships. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Highlights include Manchester United taking on Rangers in the UEFA Europa League , São Paulo facing Guarani in the Paulistão, and an exciting clash between Vasco da Gama and Madureira in the Cariocão.
The day concludes with an Argentinian league match between Defensa y Justicia and Banfield, adding a touch of South American flair to the football feast.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur
Channels: OneFootball
UEFA Europa League
2:45 PM – Porto vs Olympiacos
Channels: Band
2:45 PM – Hoffenheim vs Tottenham
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM – Manchester United vs Rangers
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM – Lazio vs Real Sociedad
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
EFL League One
5:00 PM – Wrexham vs Birmingham City
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Sul-Mato-Grossense
10:00 AM – Coxim vs Aquidauanense
Channels: Youtube/@FederacaoMS
Paulistão A3
3:00 PM – Desportivo Brasil vs Rio Preto
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Paulistão
6:30 PM – Noroeste vs Botafogo-SP
Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
6:30 PM – São Bernardo FC vs Mirassol
Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
7:30 PM – São Paulo vs Guarani
Channels: TNT and MAX
Mineiro
6:30 PM – América-MG vs Pouso Alegre
Channels: Premiere
Copa do Nordeste
7:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Moto Club
Channels: Premiere
7:00 PM – Sousa vs Altos
Channels: Premiere
8:00 PM – Bahia vs Sampaio Corrêa
Channels: Premiere
Gaúcho
7:00 PM – Monsoon vs Caxias
Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital
Catarinense
7:00 PM – Barra-SC vs Santa Catarina
Channels: Youtube/fcf_futebol
9:00 PM – Marcílio Dias vs Hercílio Luz
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
Goiano
7:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Goianésia
Channels: TV Brasil Central (GO) and Youtube/@tvbrasilcentral
Cariocão
8:00 PM – Boavista vs Sampaio Corrêa-RJ
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM – Vasco da Gama vs Madureira
Channels: Band, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM – Portuguesa-RJ vs Fluminense
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Paranaense
8:00 PM – Azuriz vs Paraná Clube
Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
Sergipano
8:00 PM – Barra-SE vs Lagarto
Channels: ITTV
Cearense
8:00 PM – Barbalha vs Cariri
Channels: Youtube/@FCFFutebol
Campeonato Argentino
9:30 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs Banfield
Channels: Disney+
EURO 360 – Europa League Highlights
2:45 PM – Best moments from simultaneous Europa League games
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM – Best moments from simultaneous Europa League games
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
With this diverse range of matches across various leagues and competitions, football fans are sure to find plenty of exciting action to enjoy throughout the day.
