Soccer Games for Thursday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 23, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Europa League, as well as several Brazilian state championships. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.



Highlights include Manchester United taking on Rangers in the UEFA Europa League , São Paulo facing Guarani in the Paulistão, and an exciting clash between Vasco da Gama and Madureira in the Cariocão.



The day concludes with an Argentinian league match between Defensa y Justicia and Banfield, adding a touch of South American flair to the football feast.





Indian Super League





11:00 AM – Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur

Channels: OneFootball







2:45 PM – Porto vs Olympiacos

Channels: Band



2:45 PM – Hoffenheim vs Tottenham

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV



5:00 PM – Manchester United vs Rangers

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV



5:00 PM – Lazio vs Real Sociedad

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV





EFL League One



5:00 PM – Wrexham vs Birmingham City

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+









10:00 AM – Coxim vs Aquidauanense

Channels: Youtube/@FederacaoMS





3:00 PM – Desportivo Brasil vs Rio Preto

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao







6:30 PM – Noroeste vs Botafogo-SP

Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping



6:30 PM – São Bernardo FC vs Mirassol

Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping

7:30 PM – São Paulo vs Guarani

Channels: TNT and MAX





6:30 PM – América-MG vs Pouso Alegre

Channels: Premiere







7:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Moto Club

Channels: Premiere



7:00 PM – Sousa vs Altos

Channels: Premiere

8:00 PM – Bahia vs Sampaio Corrêa

Channels: Premiere





7:00 PM – Monsoon vs Caxias

Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital







7:00 PM – Barra-SC vs Santa Catarina

Channels: Youtube/fcf_futebol

9:00 PM – Marcílio Dias vs Hercílio Luz

Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol





7:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Goianésia

Channels: TV Brasil Central (GO) and Youtube/@tvbrasilcentral







8:00 PM – Boavista vs Sampaio Corrêa-RJ

Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



9:30 PM – Vasco da Gama vs Madureira

Channels: Band, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

9:30 PM – Portuguesa-RJ vs Fluminense

Channels: Sportv and Premiere





8:00 PM – Azuriz vs Paraná Clube

Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL





8:00 PM – Barra-SE vs Lagarto

Channels: ITTV





8:00 PM – Barbalha vs Cariri

Channels: Youtube/@FCFFutebol





9:30 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs Banfield

Channels: Disney+







2:45 PM – Best moments from simultaneous Europa League games

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

5:00 PM – Best moments from simultaneous Europa League games

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV



With this diverse range of matches across various leagues and competitions, football fans are sure to find plenty of exciting action to enjoy throughout the day.