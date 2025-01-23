United Airlines Gains After Profit Outlook Bucks Winter Doldrums

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Chicago: United Holdings predicted first-quarter well ahead of Wall Street's estimates as the carrier capitalizes on unusually strong demand for premium and international during the winter months.

Adjusted will be 75 cents to $1.25 a share in the current period, the airline said late Tuesday while reporting better-than-expected earnings for the final months of 2024.

Even at the low end, the forecast tops the 56 cents expected on average by analysts.

“United reported an impressive set of results,” Tom Fitzgerald, a TD Cowen analyst, said in a note.

“United is navigating the higher operating cost environment well and making the right investments.”

The carrier's shares rose 4% before the start of regular trading Wednesday in New York, lifting the stocks of rivals American Airlines Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc.

A post-earnings bounce would add to United's 135% rally last year.

The upbeat outlook echoes a similarly bullish report earlier this month from Delta, suggesting travel demand will remain above historic norms in what's typically the industry's weakest period, after the December holidays and as schools reopen.

United last turned a first-quarter profit in 2019.