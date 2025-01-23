Monali Thakur Admitted To Hospital In West Bengal After Facing Breathlessness During Performance, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Monali Thakur abruptly stopped her performance at the Dinhata festival in Cooch Behar after facing breathlessness. The singer was later rushed to hospital for treatment, reported News 18. According to the report, Thakur looked distressed while performing and was later taken for medical assistance by her team

Mint couldn't independently verify the news and further details in the matter are awaited. The singer, famous for her songs like 'Sawar Loon' was set to perform at Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar. However, she faced severe difficulty in breathing in the middle of the concert and was rushed to a private hospital.

Monali Thakur was facing exertion due to back-to-back concerts, tours

Monali Thakur was unwell for past few days due to back-to-back performances and tours in different states, according to media reports. Monali Thakur's sister Mehul Thakur told a local media channel that she was suffering from severe migraine pain after travelling to Cooch Behar. The migraine pain remained as it is during the performance as well and the singer had to abruptly end her performance.

Dinhata Festival was held to mark the 98th birth anniversary of North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha's father and former minister Kamal Guha. Monali was among the top artists of the event in Bengal. So far there has been no confirmation about Monali Thakur's well-being.

Monali Thakur abruptly ends performance in Varanasi

In December, Monali Thakur abruptly ended her performance in Varanasi after she was irked by the inadequate arrangement in the concert.

The Bollywood singer had blamed the“unethical” and“irresponsible” organisers for her decision to end the performance midway. While announcing to end the performance, Thakur apologised to the audience and said that she will return to the city and perform again.

The incident left the fans shocked, with many seeking clarity about it. In one of the videos going viral from the incident, Monali Thakur can be seen 'disheartened' by the mess at the event.