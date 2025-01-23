Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Faces Backlash Over Policies And Leadership

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have voiced strong criticism against the provincial government, declaring Chief Ali Amin Gandapur incompetent and accusing him of causing devastation in the province.

The backlash comes in response to the Chief Minister's announcement to send a jirga of tribal elders for negotiations with Afghanistan. Citizens argue that the should focus on pressing issues such as improving infrastructure, addressing unemployment, and implementing reforms in the education and sectors.

Highlighting rising unemployment, citizens expressed frustration, stating that it directly impacts their livelihoods while the provincial government engages in actions beyond its jurisdiction. In conversations with Express News, disgruntled residents claimed that the current government has consistently undertaken irrelevant initiatives since coming into power, neglecting essential areas such as education, employment, and security.

Also Read: Kurram District: Relief Convoy Arrives in Parachinar Amid Efforts to Uphold Peace Agreement

Critics emphasized that the government's role is to provide welfare and essential services to the people, not to conduct jirgas or take up tasks meant for federal authorities. They accused the administration of misleading the public and demanded an immediate shift in priorities.

Residents urged the Chief Minister to prioritize the welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's people, particularly those in tribal areas and warned of increasing migration if tangible improvements are not made. Many citizens lamented the need to seek employment abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, due to a lack of opportunities within the province.

"We urge the Chief Minister to focus on his responsibilities: providing education, healthcare, and jobs to the people," said a resident. "Negotiations with Afghanistan should be left to the federal authorities. If we had employment opportunities here, we wouldn't have to leave our province in search of work."