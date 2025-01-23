Coinbase Requests Appeals Court To Declare Cryptocurrency Trades As Non-Securities

(MENAFN- Breaking) Coinbase has recently made a move to have an appeals court rule that trades should not be classified as securities. This comes as part of an ongoing battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

In a recent filing with the court, Coinbase argued that classifying cryptocurrencies as securities would have a detrimental impact on the industry. The company emphasized that cryptocurrencies should be considered as and not subject to the same regulations as securities.

The legal battle between Coinbase and the SEC dates back to 2018 when the SEC accused the company of operating an unregistered securities exchange. Coinbase has been fighting these allegations ever since, arguing that cryptocurrencies are significantly different from traditional securities and should not be treated as such.

This latest move by Coinbase is seen as a significant step in the ongoing legal battle and could have far-reaching implications for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. If the appeals court rules in favor of Coinbase , it could potentially set a precedent for how cryptocurrencies are regulated in the future.

The outcome of this legal battle will likely have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market, as it could determine how cryptocurrencies are classified and regulated by government agencies. Many in the industry are keeping a close eye on this case as it unfolds.

Overall, Coinbase 's decision to seek a ruling from the appeals court on the classification of cryptocurrencies as securities is a bold move that could have important implications for the industry. The outcome of this legal battle will not only affect Coinbase but could also shape the future of the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

