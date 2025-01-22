Evacuation Of Residents From 38 Settlements In Sumy Region Completed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All residents were evacuated from 38 settlements of the Konotop and Shostka districts in the Sumy region.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the National Unified Platform“Plich-o-plich: cohesive communities”.

“In the Konotop and Shostka districts, we have 38 settlements from which people have completely moved out, and these settlements have been handed over to the Armed Forces,” he said.

Artiukh also noted that the Sumy and Shostka districts are currently suffering the most from Russian attacks. He recalled that forced evacuation of the population was announced there.

: Russia has intensified Shahed attacks on Kharkiv region, especially at nigh

“We are nearing the completion of these evacuation measures today. However, there are still many settlements where people remain, who for some reason do not want to leave. In such instances, law enforcement agencies are involved and their role is to persuade the remaining residents to leave. We offer them alternative accommodation options in other cities,” he said.

The regional governor noted that up to 20,000 more people need to be evacuated along the entire border of the region.

Artiukh also highlighted the most affected communities, including the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Okhtyrka district, the Bilopillia community in the Sumy district, and the Seredyna-Buda community in the Shostka district. He also said that every day the Russians destroy the Khotin community in the Sumy district with guided aerial bombs. The regional governor noted that it is difficult to determine the exact number of destroyed villages, as the shelling does not stop.

As Ukrinform reported, since September, the Air Defense Forces have shot down about 1,000 Russian Shahed drones in the Sumy region.