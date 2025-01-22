Mandelson Goes To Washington Or Does He? Why Neither Is A Good Option Now

Author: Martin Farr

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Although it will impinge on the consciousness of few, the appointment of the next UK ambassador to the US is growing into a crisis. It would not do for the involvement of Peter Mandelson in anything to pass without some controversy, but the difficulties emerging around his scheduled departure to Washington encapsulate the challenges of the second presidency for the UK.

Heads of state tend not to veto ambassadorial appointments, especially not those proposed by countries with which they are supposed to have a“special relationship”. It was taken as a joke when Trump nominated his own UK ambassador – Nigel Farage – in 2016 but he went on effectively to end the ambassadorship of the person who was.

He may now be about to prevent the appointment of another: Trump is said to be threatening to block Mandelson's appointment unless restrictions are placed on his activities.

The role of UK ambassador almost always goes to a career diplomat. High-level access, intelligence and the chance to influence the world's most powerful country means it is the UK's most important diplomatic post. The embassy is the largest and the oldest in Washington DC and the ambassador's residence is a social hub of the capital.

Ambassadors tend to arrive unencumbered. Mandelson, however, would disembark at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with several items of political baggage, some of which is quite heavy: his association with China, with the EU, with“socialism” and with previous comments about Trump, who he has described as“little short of a white nationalist and a racist”.

The benefit of appointing Mandelson is that he has operated on a level beyond that of a diplomat. He has been indispensable to two prime ministers, has been secretary of state for trade, and for business, and EU trade commissioner. And the UK's number one priority is negotiating Trump's trade policies.

The situation recalls that of John Freeman, a former Labour MP appointed ambassador by Harold Wilson in the hope that Hubert Humphrey would win the 1968 presidential election; the Democrat lost to the Republican, Richard Nixon, about whom Freeman had also been rude in the past (“a man of no principle whatsoever”).

Ambassadors are usually diplomats at the end – as in, at the height – of their careers. Harold Caccia had to rebuild trust after Suez in 1956, the last time the governments fell out. David Ormsby Gore was so close to the Kennedys that he subsequently proposed to the president's widow. The Earl of Cromer was a banker and explained Britain's entry into Europe to America.

Margaret Thatcher brought Nicholas Henderson out of retirement, and he was to prove crucial during the Falklands war, speaking to America on breakfast shows and bending ears in the White House.

The smooth functioning of a succession of the highest grade diplomats – Sir Oliver, Sir Antony, Sir Robin, Sir John, Sir Christopher, Sir David, Sir Nigel, Sir Peter – came to a screeching halt when Trump defenestrated Sir Kim .

As much as British prime minister Keir Starmer wished for a Kamala Harris victory, he did so privately. His government prepared for Trump and was prepared to make it work. Early indications were encouraging. The outgoing (in every sense) Trump-friendly UK ambassador Dame Karen Pierce facilitated Starmer's phone call to Trump while he was recuperating from an attempted assassination last year, and it was she who arranged the subsequent Trump Tower two-hour chicken dinner .

Appointing a non-career diplomat is not uncommon for American ambassadorships (the outgoing US Ambassador in London is a Democrat donor, the incoming a Republican), but rare to British. 1977 was the last“political appointment”, and it was not a success. A highly effective diplomat, Sir Peter Ramsbotham, was suddenly replaced by Peter Jay, the prime minister's son-in-law.

The initial appeal of Mandelson (as was the case with Jay) is partially due to his direct line to the prime minister, rather than – as an ambassador might expect – the foreign secretary. Such access is likely to have been a condition of Mandelson accepting the post.

Mandelson's slightly mannered persona of charm, skulduggery and grandness also suits: he is a big character and it is a big role. It is the latest of Starmer's misfortunes that one of the few bold and imaginative senior appointments he has made should suffer such turbulence. Starmer could have approved Sir Tim Barrow, as planned, but chose a bigger political personality than himself.

Catch-22

For the Trump team there is also“scar tissue”: Labour's assistance to the Democrats in the election, unremarkable historically, has been classed“foreign interference”. A non-party person would have neutralised this. Elon Musk's one-oligarch war against Britain and Starmer may also feature. And there was annoyance that a conversation between Trump and Starmer was leaked , apparently to embarrass Trump.

Mandelson's charm offensive began three days before the inauguration when he wrote for Fox News lauding“the comprehensive nature of Trump's November election win” and his movement –“I want to make our alliance with the US great again”.

It may not be enough. Nixon could overlook slights for the greater good and Freeman was allowed to be an effective ambassador. So David Miliband – a former foreign secretary –– is an alternative, as is retaining Pierce, who is on the best of terms with the Trump people.

It is something of a catch-22. In normal times, Mandelson would not be needed; in the four years to come he ought to be necessary, but given the reasons why times are abnormal, he isn't acceptable.

At this stage, neither his appointment nor the blocking of his appointment is an optimal outcome. Nothing could do more to set a discouraging tone than his rejection, but if he is accepted, he is already weakened.