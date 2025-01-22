Social Development Ministry, WFP Sign Agreement To Enhance Social Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and the World Food Programme's (WFP) Resident Representative Alberto Correa Mendes on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement to enhance social services provided to the target groups of the ministry's programmes.

Bani Mustafa expressed the ministry's pride in its ongoing partnership with the WFP, stressing that the agreement aligns with the objectives of the and the National Aid Fund (NAF) to deliver services more effectively.

She also highlighted the significance of cooperation across various sectors, noting that the services provided through this partnership are key components of the ministry and the fund's programmes, as well as the updated National Social Protection Strategy, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister also said that the implementation of this strategy is in line with the Royal directives and the Letter of Designation to the government of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

She also noted that the cooperation will focus on enhancing ministry and fund programmes related to livelihood development, productivity improvement, boosting transformative systems, and refining the comprehensive framework for monitoring, evaluation and results.

The agreement also aims to enhance complaints and feedback mechanisms and boost emergency preparedness and shock response capacities.

Director General of the NAF Khitam Shneikat and Mendes also signed a separate cooperation agreement between the fund and the WFP.

For his part, Mendes praised the ongoing collaboration with the ministry and NAF, stressing the importance of sustaining and expanding cooperation in the future.