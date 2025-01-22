As Californians Return Home After Devastating Wildfires - Austin Air Systems Shares Critical Indoor Air Safety Tips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

sees increased demand for education, information and helpful products, from families seeking medical-grade protection against the effects of smoke and ash

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Californians begin to return home after the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, Austin Air Systems , North America's leader in clinically tested HEPA and carbon air purification technologies, is helping residents navigate the challenges of indoor air quality safety in the aftermath.

"The air after a wildfire isn't just smoke-it's filled with invisible toxins that can pose serious health risks," said Lauren McMillan, President of Austin Air Systems. "Air quality indexes can often be misleading as they only measure particulates, not the harmful chemicals still in the air. Those pollutants can travel for miles with a small gust of wind, making it more than just an environmental issue but a severe public health risk for California and neighboring states."

Wildfire smoke contains a dangerous mix of chemicals, gases, metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and fine particulate matter that can affect the heart, brain, respiratory system, and immunity-especially among children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Web searches for "air purifier for wildfire smoke" have increased by more than 5,000 percent since the fires broke out, according to Google Trends and the Los Angeles Times. Austin Air has also experienced a surge in demand for its medical-grade air purifiers, and inquiries from residents asking how they can best protect their families once they return home.

Austin Air Systems has a few tips for those cleared to return:



Stay indoors. Close windows and limit overall outdoor exposure.

Wear a mask when outside. N95 or P100 respirator masks are the most effective.

Change your HVAC filter. Wildfire conditions accelerate filter degradation; replace filters regularly.

Upgrade to carbon. Invest in HEPA-certified air purifiers with activated carbon filters to ensure the device is best equipped to handle the toxic air.

Avoid ozone generators: These devices can worsen air toxicity, and DIY purifiers often lack proper filtration.

Follow evacuation orders: Air quality can change rapidly with wind and fire flare-ups. Stay vigilant. Seek medical attention if necessary. Symptoms like coughing, breathing difficulty, or chest pain require immediate care.

To learn more, download our complete wildfire toolkit on assistance and remediation, visit: WildfireToolkit.

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years, Austin Air has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to improve indoor air quality for consumers worldwide. Austin Air is driven by an unwavering commitment to the distribution of high-performing products making indoor air clean, safe, and free from contaminants. Learn more: .

