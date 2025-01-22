Teal Announces Series A Funding To Expand Its AI-Powered Careers Platform, Bringing Total Financing Raised To $19 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to the U.S. Bureau of Data , job seekers on average take 20.6 weeks to land a job in today's increasingly complex jobs market. Job seekers need tools and to reduce the time it takes to find and land jobs, as well as advance to new roles and salary brackets. Teal's suite of job search tools including AI Resume Builder, Job Tracker, Job Search Board, and Extension reinvent the way people approach their career journeys and counterbalance the massive infrastructural disparity between the HR resources available to companies and those available to employees.

"In today's macroeconomic environment, the process of finding a job can be cumbersome – and time-consuming. From rapid advancements in AI, increased competition, and the limited time consumers have, they need simple solutions to help them stand out. Unlike traditional job boards, Teal puts the job seeker in the driver's seat and is the career companion to hundreds of millions of people from the day they start working to the day they retire," said David Fano , founder and CEO of Teal. "Teal's AI-powered career platform automates the process of finding, applying for, and landing jobs. It also helps members prepare for interviews and negotiate salaries, no matter the career or industry they may be in – with thousands of members successfully landing interviews and offers. With our new financing, we will accelerate product development and scale our platform globally."

In conjunction with the funding, Teal unveiled its new AI Interview Coach, a tool that helps job seekers prepare for interviews tailored to specific roles. By simulating a two-way conversation with an AI agent, the coach delivers role-specific question prompts and provides real-time feedback to refine responses. This dynamic practice helps candidates speak more confidently, articulate their skills and experiences effectively, and present themselves naturally during real interviews.

Teal also unveiled new AI-powered Offer Evaluation and Negotiation Support Tools that help professionals understand and advocate for their worth. The Offer Evaluation Tool provides a real-time, personalized analysis of any job offer by synthesizing data from similar roles and current market trends. The Negotiation Support Tool offers expert-crafted templates, email scripts, and guided support-equipping professionals with the confidence to secure a new offer or negotiate a raise with clarity and precision.

Over the past year, Teal has demonstrated consistent momentum and continued to grow in the following areas:



Attracting more than two million members across its free and paid offerings, presenting millions of open positions to its customers.

Helping job seekers save over 7 million jobs and land nearly 400,000 interviews to date.

Enabling a 97% reduction in application preparation time-transforming an eight-hour task into one that takes just minutes, giving candidates valuable time back in their lives. Appointing its new Chief Technology Officer, Sumit Gupta , who brings over 20 years of experience building AI, voice, and fintech products at IBM and Oracle.

"Teal is designed to give people the tools to take ownership of their career, whether they're just starting out in the workforce or looking to level up their salary," said Jeff Rinehart , Partner at City Light Capital. "As an investor in Teal, we strongly support its mission and ability to put world-class products into the hands of consumers so they're empowered to make informed, guided choices about what they see for their future."

"At Flybridge, we invest in companies that have a shared ambition of building what matters and bringing value to the world around us," said Jesse Middleton , General Partner at Flybridge. "Teal has experienced rapid growth since launching just five years ago, and we are excited to be on the sidelines as they continue to redefine the jobs market through industry-leading technology."

To learn more, visit Tealhq and sign up with Teal here to get started.

About Teal:

Teal is on a mission to help people find and land jobs they love. By empowering every professional with the tools, insights, and guidance they need to navigate their career, Teal makes the path to success clearer and more accessible. Through its suite of job search tools such as an AI Resume Builder, Job Tracker, Job Search Board, and Chrome extension, Teal is poised to change the way people approach their career journeys and, ultimately, to counterbalance the massive infrastructural disparity between the HR resources available to companies and those available to employees. Teal is backed by Flybridge Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Corigin Ventures, Aleph, Oceans Ventures, High Output, AVG Basecamp, and Kairos Angels, and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit .

