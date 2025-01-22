Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday credentials of non-resident ambassadors to Kuwait at the ministry's headquarters.

The Minister received credentials of non-resident Ambassador of Norway to Kuwait and Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Olav Myklebust, non-resident Ambassador of Colombia to Kuwait and Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Luis Hoyos, and non-resident Ambassador of Seychelles to Kuwait and Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Gervais Moumou.

The Minister also received credentials of non-resident Ambassador of Latvia to Kuwait and Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Dana Goldfinca, non-resident Ambassador of Angola to Kuwait and Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Julio Maiato, non-resident Ambassador of Sweden to Kuwait and Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Fredrik Floren, and non-resident Ambassador of Estonia to Kuwait and Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Maria Belovas.

Al-Yahya also received credentials of non-resident Ambassador of New Zealand to Kuwait and Ambassador to Riyadh Charles Kingston, non-resident Ambassador of Uganda to Kuwait and Ambassador to Riyadh Isaac Biruma Sebulime, non-resident Ambassador of Rwanda to Kuwait and Ambassador to Qatar Igor Marara.

Minister Al-Yahya wished the new ambassadors success in performing their duties, further progress and prosperity for bilateral relations. (end)

