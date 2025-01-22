Influencer-Driven Horror Film Skillhouse World Premieres At Park City With Gala After Party On Main Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARK CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Produced by GenTV and 50 Cent, in Partnership with Group Black;; Starring 50 Cent, McCarrie McCausland, Bryce Hall, Hannah Stocking, and Neil McDonough; Directed by Josh Stolberg (SAW franchise)WHAT:​The World Premiere of SkillHouse: screening and party in Park City, Utah. Produced by Ryan Kavanaugh and 50 Cent, and written and directed by Josh Stolberg, the mastermind behind the most successful in the SAW franchise, SkillHouse is poised to redefine the horror genre. SkillHouse is a horror film that delves into the lives of ten influencers who find themselves trapped in a deadly game where reality is engineered, and terror is an ever-present illusion. As they navigate the treacherous challenges, they must rely on their social media prowess and wits to survive.The film's first 10 minutes were released online last year, breaking records with millions of unique paid views and generating over 100 million page views-a testament to the potential of this next-generation distribution model.WHO: ​Scheduled to attend in Park City: Stars 50 Cent; McCarrie McCausland; Bryce Hall (6.7 million Instagram, X million TikTok); Hannah Stocking (26.8 million Instagram, X million TikTok); and Neil McDonough. Director Josh Stolberg. Producer Ryan Kavanaugh. Additional influencers attending from the film include: Zoe Laverne (2 million Instagram, 22 million TikTok); Mads Lewis (6 million Instagram,12 million TikTok); Sara Safari (2.5 million Instagram, 4 million TikTok); and Griffin Johnson (2.6 million Instagram, 10 million TikTok); . Josh Richards (5.9 million Instagram); Chase DeMoor (2.1 million Instagram); Gabrielle Moses (551k Instagram); Malcom Minikion; Macy Broyles; Mikki Mase; Dawson Day; Xaviaer Durousseau; Natalia Garibotto; Mika LaFuente; Oscar Guerra, and more TBD.WHEN: ​Friday, January 24, 2025. Media Check in 7:30, Arrivals 8:00PM​​WHERE:​The Music Lodge at Treasure Mountain Inn; 255 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060Screening precedes party at Black Rock Mountain Resort; 909 West Peace Tree Trail, Heber City UT 84032CONTACTS: ​Event media ...For film still images and press materials, please visit here.WHAT ELSE: ​About Group Black: Group Black is a media company dedicated to driving growth for brands targeting the New Majority-the fastest-growing demographic of diverse audiences shaping culture and driving economic impact. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies underrepresented voices and builds culturally relevant strategies that deeply resonate with today's multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.About GenTV & SkillHouse: SkillHouse premiered a ten-minute clip of the film on GenTV, a revolutionary influencer-driven streaming platform designed to give creators greater control and profit than traditional studio models. This launch solidifies GenTV's commitment to high-value content that challenges industry norms.# # #

