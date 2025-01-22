Documentary Nizami: Eternal Inspiration On Big Screen For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The documentary film "Nizami: Eternal Inspiration" dedicated to
the Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, will be broadcast
for the first time on television, Azernews
reports.
The film, commissioned by the Culture Ministry and the
Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, will be presented on January 25 at 23:00
on AnewZ Television.
The main goal of the project is to immortalize Nizami Ganjavi's
creativity and to contribute to its Promotion on an international
level, targeting a global audience.
Filmed in English, the documentary includes insights from
prominent historians, literature, and cultural figures about the
rich creativity of the great poet.
The screenplay is written by Kristina Lin Morelli, directed and
produced by Atakan Kerküklü, with cinematography by Miya Lusia
Keyhli Padcet and Ceremi Stefan Fut, and the editing done by
Bahaddin Dastan.
Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures
of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.
The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and
rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different
philosophical problems.
The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated
into many languages.
Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in
world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow,
St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul,
Delhi, London, Paris and others.
In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of
history.
The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the
Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described
in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and
geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.
Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja.
A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.
