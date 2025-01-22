Azexport Portal Enhances Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Through Global Integration
Nazrin Abdul
Last year, the Azexport portal, managed by the Center for
Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, successfully
integrated with leading online trading platforms in Turkiye,
Russia, and Uzbekistan-namely "Trendyol," "Ozon," and "Uzum."
Azernews reports that this achievement was
announced by Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center.
In 2024, the Azexport portal issued 61 Certificates of Free Sale
to Azerbaijani exporters. These certificates enabled local
producers to freely access foreign markets, easing their entry into
international trade. Gasimli emphasized that the portal played a
crucial role in boosting Azerbaijan's non-oil exports by directly
connecting local producers with global customers.
Gasimli further highlighted that the integration with
international platforms helped increase the global presence of
Azerbaijani products, contributing significantly to the growth of
non-oil exports and enhancing the competitiveness of local
exporters.
He also noted that the expansion of the portal's capabilities,
coupled with simplified export procedures and improved market
access, had a substantial impact on the development of Azerbaijan's
non-oil export sector.
