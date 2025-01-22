Azexport Portal Enhances Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Through Global Integration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Last year, the Azexport portal, managed by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, successfully integrated with leading trading platforms in Turkiye, Russia, and Uzbekistan-namely "Trendyol," "Ozon," and "Uzum."

Azernews reports that this achievement was announced by Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center.

In 2024, the Azexport portal issued 61 Certificates of Free Sale to Azerbaijani exporters. These certificates enabled local producers to freely access foreign markets, easing their entry into international trade. Gasimli emphasized that the portal played a crucial role in boosting Azerbaijan's non-oil exports by directly connecting local producers with global customers.

Gasimli further highlighted that the integration with international platforms helped increase the global presence of Azerbaijani products, contributing significantly to the growth of non-oil exports and enhancing the competitiveness of local exporters.

He also noted that the expansion of the portal's capabilities, coupled with simplified export procedures and improved market access, had a substantial impact on the development of Azerbaijan's non-oil export sector.