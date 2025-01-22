Announcing The 2025 AAFCS Distinguished Service Award Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lizabeth Self-Mullens, Ph.D., CFCS-Retired, Tennessee

Announcing the 2025 American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Distinguished Service Award Winner, Liz Self-Mullens, CFCS Retired.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS ) is pleased to announce the following family and consumer sciences (FCS ) professional as the recipient of a 2025 AAFCS Award. The AAFCS awards program has a long-standing reputation of honoring influential family and consumer sciences students and professionals. These FCS leaders have and continue to make impacts within their local communities by elevating the profession and empowering individuals, families, and communities with their work.The AAFCS Distinguished Service Award (DSA) was established by the American Home Economics Association (AHEA) Foundation in 1979 as a living tribute to members of AHEA (now AAFCS) to recognize superior achievements in family and consumer sciences, outstanding contributions to the family and consumer sciences profession, and sustained association leadership at both state and national levels.“Our awards program is vital in highlighting the extensive work of these FCS professionals. We invite you to extend congratulations as AAFCS presents and honors these award recipients at the 2025 Annual Conference in Kansas City, Missouri on June 27th, 2025. To honor the DSA recipient, the AAFCS has established a DSA Honorary Fund to support the Association's programs and services, including research, public awareness efforts, and publications. The community's tax-deductible donations sustain these and other programs that support professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life.” - Karin Athanas, AAFCS Executive Director.Visit the AAFCS Distinguished Service Award website to learn more:Lizabeth Self-Mullens, Ph.D., CFCS-Retired, Tennessee holds degrees in Home Economics Education, Textiles & Apparel, and Human Ecology. Her career includes service as a faculty member, extension educator, program director, unit director, assistant dean, dean, assistant vice president for academic affairs, and provost. Liz retired in 2018 as Dean, of the College of Agriculture & Human Ecology at Tennessee Technological University. She served as the 2020-2021 AAFCS Board President, Counselor on the 2021-2022 AAFCS Board of Directors, and Chairperson of the AFCS Past Presidents' Unit for two years. She participated in the AAFCS Council for Certification and Task Force for Program Advancement. She currently serves on the Leadership Council, Past Presidents' Unit, ATD Showcase Committee, several communities, and as a mentor in the AAFCS Leadership Academy. Locally, Liz teaches quilting classes to adults and children, participates with the Friends of White Plains to restore an 1840s historic home, and chairs the Upper Cumberland Quilt Festival Board.The AAFCS Tennessee Affiliate nominated Lizabeth Self-Mullens sharing“Throughout her career, Liz has focused on student and faculty development, leadership development, mentoring, resource-building, accreditation, and experiential learning for individuals of all ages. She has developed curriculum, training, and assessments that support the FCS Body of Knowledge to improve the lives of individuals, families, and communities.”About AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

